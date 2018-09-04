The Benton County Board of Commissioners approved an ambitious plan on Tuesday to slash the county government’s greenhouse gas emissions to 75 percent below 1990 levels by the year 2050.
Voting unanimously at their afternoon meeting, the commissioners passed a resolution to adopt the emissions reduction target and endorse a climate action plan produced by a county working group that has been meeting since December 2016.
“I see this resolution as a tipping point,” Commissioner Anne Schuster said. “Now we’re moving into action.”
The plan contains dozens of action items aimed at reducing the county’s carbon footprint, from capital-intensive moves such as switching to alternative-fuel vehicles and requiring all new construction or renovation of county buildings to meet high energy efficiency standards to simple changes in workplace culture such as carpooling, printing double-sided documents and turning off the lights when leaving a room.
In addition, the plan calls for calculating the value of county natural areas in keeping carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, promoting local markets for carbon credits and developing systems for tracking the county’s use of fuel, electricity, natural gas and water.
The plan includes a requirement that the county update and publicize its greenhouse gas emissions inventory once a year.
County sustainability coordinator Sean McGuire, who spearheaded the climate action initiative, called the plan “a living document” that would be frequently adjusted as the county works toward cutting back emissions of greenhouse gases that drive global warming.
“We’re making great strides (but) we have a very long way to go,” he said.
The emissions reduction target was tied to 1990 levels in order to coordinate with similar initiatives adopted by the city of Corvallis and the state of Oregon. That year was also used as a benchmark in the Kyoto Protocols, a set of international accords aimed at curbing the effects of climate change.
With the federal government opting out of multinational efforts to combat global warming, a growing number of state and local governments are taking action on their own.
That was the rationale behind the Benton County initiative.
“I think we need to take (the issue) seriously,” Board of Commissioners Chair Xan Augerot said after Tuesday’s meeting.
“And if the federal government won’t do it, we need to do everything we can on the local level to keep pushing that cultural change to be more conscious about our resources and take steps to reduce the impact of climate change.”
One thing that is conspicuously absent from the climate action plan so far is an estimate of what it might cost the county to shrink its carbon footprint.
That’s something the county will need to address as it considers individual actions to cut emissions, Augerot acknowledged, although she noted that up-front investments in fuel and energy efficiency should save money in the long run.
“They all come with a price tag,” Augerot noted. “It’s going to be a matter of making it a priority in our budgeting going forward.”