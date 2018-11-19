A mid-valley woman who organized a fundraiser holiday bazaar in 2017 is planning a new event this December at South Albany High School to raise funds for homeless students.
Kim Denley's holiday bazaar and silent auction will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the commons of the high school, 3705 SE Columbus St.
Money raised from vendor fees and the silent auction will go toward purchasing gift cards for South Albany High students who don't have stable living conditions so they can purchase clothing, undergarments and personal hygiene products. Denley said school counselors requested the gift cards in lieu of donations because storage space is limited.
Admission is free, but attendees are asked to donate a nonperishable food item, which will be given to Fish of Albany.
More information and a vendor showcase can be found online on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2096209234042105/?ti=cl.
Denley organized last year's bazaar to help a South Albany parent who was battling cancer. She brought in more than $2,000. The woman is now in remission, she said.
Homeless students are this year's target because not everyone realizes they exist, Denley said.