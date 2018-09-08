Before most road races, runners linger near the starting line, jogging or warming up with stretches.
Saturday’s race near the waterfront in Albany wasn't like that. Its participants mostly hung around drinking beer.
The Albany Beer “Run” covered a mere 0.3 kilometers — or about 984 feet — and included a doughnut stop near its midpoint. The race began at Calapooia Brewing Company and ended just a couple of blocks away, at Deluxe Brewing Company. The Corvallis Lions Club put on the event as a fundraiser for Dogs for Better Lives, an organization that provides assistant dogs for kids with autism or hearing loss.
Race director Jim Abbott said around 200 people were expected, but his hope is that future events draw around 500, like the Thanksgiving Day Gobbler's Revenge in Albany, which he and the Lions also organize.
“I hope this becomes an Albany tradition,” Abbott said. “I can see it becoming just as popular as (Gobbler’s Revenge).”
Participants paid $25 to run, get drinks, a race shirt and a bumper sticker proudly declaring they've completed a 0.3-kilometer race. Abbott said his goal was to pass about $10 from every entrance fee to Dogs for Better Lives.
Abbott said the beer run is easier to put on than Gobbler’s Revenge, which has multiple distances, including a half-marathon course.
“We can do this with five or six people,” he said.
Samuel Klein, an Oregon State University student who was the first to finish the course, said beer and dogs were the reason he decided to participate.
“It was a lot of fun and it was a good cause for people to come out and drink beer,” he said.
Klein added that he finished first despite stopping for a doughnut along the way. “It’s an intense course," he said. "You need to load up on carbs.”
He added that he hoped the event becomes a tradition and continues in future years.