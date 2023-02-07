Corvallis college move-in supply store Bed Bath & Beyond is headed for the great one of those things after the company told local employees the store will close.

The Corvallis store appears to be caught up in one of the latest rounds of closures after the home goods retailer announced Monday, Feb. 6 that it would shutter another 150 locations.

A Jan. 30 list of closures on an investor website did not include the Corvallis store. But signs in the windows at the location announced the store, a perennial favorite of Oregon State University move-ins, will liquidate its inventory.

“We’re not sure at this time” when the store is set to close, said an employee who answered a phone call at the store Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Bed Bath & Beyond has moved to close 400 stores in successive waves since 2022, announcing the closures to investors and in filings with the U.S. agency overseeing publicly traded companies.

That’s more than 40% of the 953 stores the company said it operated at the start of 2022.

The company’s ticker symbol has been in a tailspin since the height of infections in the coronavirus pandemic in early 2021. Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock hit $1.31 per share on Jan. 6, the day after news landed that the retailer would seek bankruptcy protections in court.

It was the lowest share value for the stock since the mid-1990s.

For more than two decades, the store was choked with college students in the fall looking for dorm room and apartment furnishings.

A story from September 2002 in the Corvallis Gazette-Times referred to the building at 1705 NW Ninth St. as “the new Bed Bath & Beyond” building.

The paper reported a local entrepreneur, Tony Arlyn, was set to open a video rental business in a storefront at the site of the household goods retailer.

Voicemails left with the building's owner and a Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson were not returned by deadline.