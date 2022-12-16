Beaver fans cheer team at Las Vegas Bowl pep rally

Hundreds of Oregon State and Florida football fans gathered for a pep rally Friday afternoon at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. This was one of the final lead-up events for the Las Vegas Bowl, which will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

The game between No. 17 Oregon State (9-3) and Florida (6-6) will be broadcast on ESPN.

The marching bands for both schools were present for the outdoor event and took turns performing for nearly an hour. If the fan presence at the pep rally was any indication, it will be a very pro-Oregon State crowd on Saturday as there was much more Orange & Black visible than Orange & Blue.

One assistant coach and player from each team briefly addressed the crowd. Oregon State special teams coordinator Jake Cookus thanked the fans for making the trip to the bowl game.

“We appreciate all the support this year. It’s been a great year. But guess what, we ain’t done yet, we ain’t done yet,” Cookus said.

Cookus then introduced Jack Colletto as the most versatile player in college football.

“I just wanted to take the time to thank each and every one of you, Beaver Nation, all year long, for supporting us through our journey. And I can’t stress this enough: Tomorrow, we’re going to need that same energy you guys have been bringing all season long. Tomorrow at 11:30 at Allegiant Stadium, let’s bring it,” Colletto said. “Thank you and go Beavs.”

Geoff and Melody Latham of Portland were among the Oregon State fans who attended the event. They also attended the LA Bowl last year and are happy to have this tradition back in their lives.

“It feels great. It was a long drought, a long eight years, and glad to be back. And definitely the beginning of something. I don’t expect it to disappear. I think the team’s going to be competitive under coach Smith,” Geoff Latham said.

He predicts a 34-21 Oregon State victory on Saturday. Melody Latham also picks the Beavers to win and she had an additional prediction for the game.

“I think their defense is going to take it to the house,” she said.