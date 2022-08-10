Bard in the Quad returns to OSU with Shakespearean comedy 'Twelfth Night'

Warm August nights have invited live theater back to Oregon State University with another season of Shakespeare plays by OSU Theatre's Bard in the Quad.

This year, the cast will stage the romantic, carefree comedy “Twelfth Night.”

The story follows a young woman named Viola, who is washed ashore in Illyria after a devastating shipwreck. To find work, she disguises herself as a boy and takes the identity of Cesario. Her path soon leads her to the court and company of handsome Duke Orsino, who has been unsuccessfully attempting to woo Countless Olivia.

Caught in an unlikely love triangle between the pair, Viola is oblivious to the scheme that Sir Tony, Olivia’s impish uncle, is devising for all three of them.

The "Twelfth Night" cast will feature OSU students Abrianna Aydee (Viola), Madeline Braun (Olivia), Sophie Brown (Fabian), Dylan Danielson (Antonio), Steven Evans-Renteria, (Sir Toby), Noah Fox (Sir Andrew), Mei Ming (Valentine/Company), Dmitri Rose (Feste) and Suzanne Schuyler (Curio/Company).

OSU alums AJ Glessner (Sebastian), Matt Holland (Malvolio), Samantha Johnson (Maria) and Quintin Kirk (Orsino) also join the cast.

This season is the 17th that Bard in the Quad has performed. During COVID-19, OSU Theatre hosted an inventive audio performance titled “Bard in Your Yard” in place of a live outdoor show. The department recorded Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” as a podcast, overlaying background sound effects and an original score.

Shakespeare's witty and charming "Twelfth Night" will be brought to life at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14, outside in the quadrangle in front of the Memorial Union on OSU’s campus, at 2501 SW Jefferson Way.

There is no seating, so audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, along with warm clothing. Picnics prior to the show are welcome.

The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. on each performance day. Tickets are $17 general admission, $12 for K-12 students and $5 for OSU students.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.barninthequad.org or call the University Theatre box office manager at 541-737-2853. No late seating or late admission.