Bank withdrawal: Linn County backs out of buying former U.S. Bank building in Albany

Linn County is backing out of a deal to buy the former U.S. Bank building in downtown Albany.

The building was eyed for future office space, but county officials said that the costs to renovate the building were prohibitive.

The 12,000-square-foot building, at 205 Ellsworth St. SW, was supposed to be purchased for $1.3 million. It was built in 1957 and continuously housed the community branch of the bank until it closed at the beginning of this year.

The county has a dire need for more office space, and this building was supposed to house the county’s Juvenile Department that currently operates out of the Old Armory Building just a block away.

The county put up $50,000 in earnest money while continuing its due diligence. It was during structural and mechanical inspections that county officials said they calculated the expenses of renovating the building to be too high.

“The cost of bringing the building up to our needs would be greater than we had hoped,” county Administrator Darrin Lane said in a news release.

County spokesman Alex Paul clarified in a follow-up interview that the building is not up to modern building codes, which the county estimates would cost more than $6 million to rectify. Because the cost of building an entirely new building is currently tagged at $8 million, he said that buying the former bank “doesn’t represent much of a cost savings for us.”

While the county is still in the market for new office space, officials said they currently do not have another site identified for its needs.

The county’s earnest money was given back by the building’s owners, Portland-based Mittleman Properties.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

