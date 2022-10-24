Backyard burning in Linn County open for the season

The Linn County Fire Defense Board has lifted its burn ban.

Backyard burning is open until Dec. 15. It will open again after that on March 1.

The burn season usually starts Oct. 1, but the board delayed the start of burn season because of a lack of rain and the risk of fire spread.

According to the board’s Facebook post, only yard debris can be burned. Department of Environmental Quality regulations prohibit the burning of the following materials anywhere in Oregon:

Rubber products, including tires

Asbestos products

Animal remains

Plastic

Wet garbage

Petroleum and petroleum-treated debris

Asphalt or industrial waste

Any material that creates dense smoke or noxious odors

Auto parts and wire insulation

The use of fire starters like tires, gasoline and diesel is also prohibited. The board recommends covering the pile to keep it dry and then using a paper and match to start the fire.