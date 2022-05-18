Avian flu quarantines poultry in southern Linn County

Birds raised for poultry are quarantined in southern Linn County after a contagious, lethal influenza was found in a flock where more than 40 ducks and chickens died over the weekend.

Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday, May 19 in a news release that a bird from the flock of about 500 egg-laying ducks and chickens in Lane County tested positive for H5N1, called highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The department quarantined commercial flocks of birds raised for poultry and egg production, barring movement of the birds in a region that extends 10 kilometers around the exposed flock near Coburg, mostly in Lane County but including a portion of Harrisburg in southern Linn County.

The flock’s owner called a state hotline Sunday, May 15, Department spokesperson Liz Beeles said, to report that more than 40 ducks and chickens had died. The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the avian flu case on Tuesday, May 17, according to the news release.

It’s the first case in a commercial flock in Oregon of a flu that has decimated flocks of poultry in 35 states since January.

Wildlife and state agriculture officials became concerned about the spread of avian flu from wild birds to commercial flocks after the virus killed Canada goslings in Alton Baker Park in Eugene, posing potential risk to domestic fowl and businesses that depend on their meat and eggs.

A red-tailed hawk that died in Eugene and a dead osprey collected from Dorena Reservoir near Cottage Grove also tested positive for H5N1-strain flu.

Beeles said the state requires flocks exposed to the virus to be killed by “humane” medical euthanasia.

“Once they’re sick, there’s no treatment,” Beeles said.

A chicken in a Linn County coop became the first case in Oregon, testing positive May 5 for the avian flu strain.

That chicken was in a noncommercial, so-called backyard flock of 120 birds.

There were more than 2.75 million commercial chickens in Oregon in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Eggs are Oregon’s No. 17 commodity, worth more than $72.9 million in 2020 — more than Dungeness crab that was worth $72.6 million the same year.

Oregon is one of the highest-risk states, where close proximity of poultry birds to wild waterfowl and mixing domestic with populations of waterfowl from Asia increases the birds’ exposure to H5N1, Department of Agriculture veterinarian Ryan Scholz said by email.

Oregon’s commercial poultry producers led the nation in protecting birds from influenza, Scholz said, stepping up “biosecurity” protocols at farms beginning in the early 2000s when U.S. flocks first appeared at risk for the virus.

Calls to the department reporting sick birds increased to 84 between April 15 and May 15. The department received just one call during the same period in 2021.

Highly pathogenic avian flu was last detected in the U.S. in 2016. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 37.95 million wild, backyard and commercial birds affected by H5N1 influenza in 2022.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.