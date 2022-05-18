 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Avian flu detected again in Willamette Valley

Bird Flu Free Range

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. Some farmers are wondering if it's OK that eggs sold as free-range come from chickens being kept inside. It's a question that arises lately as farmers try to be open about their product while also protecting chickens from a highly infectious bird flu that has killed roughly 28 million poultry across the country.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

Birds grown for poultry in the Willamette Valley are still at risk for contracting a contagious, lethal influenza from wild birds after baby waterfowl and two raptors died with the virus in the south Willamette Valley.

State wildlife officials confirmed Wednesday, May 18 in a news release that Canada goslings collected from Alton Baker Park in Eugene tested positive for H5N1, called highly pathogenic avian influenza.

A red-tailed hawk that died in Eugene and a dead osprey collected from Dorena Reservoir near Cottage Grove also tested positive for the strain of avian flu that has decimated flocks of poultry in 35 states since January.

A chicken in a Linn County coop became the first case in Oregon, testing positive May 5 for the avian flu strain. That chicken was in a noncommercial, so-called backyard flock of 120 birds.

Wild birds spread avian flu between commercial flocks of birds raised for poultry and egg production, posing potential risk for the birds and businesses that depend on their meat and eggs.

Oregon Department of Agriculture spokesperson Liz Beeles said the state requires flocks exposed to the virus to be killed by “humane” medical euthanasia.

“Once they’re sick, there’s no treatment,” Beeles said.

State testing so far has not detected avian flu in those commercial flocks.

There were more than 2.75 million commercial chickens in Oregon in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Eggs are Oregon’s No. 17 commodity, worth more than $72.9 million in 2020 — more than Dungeness crab that was worth $72.6 million the same year.

Chickens can be protected by restricting access by wild birds to domesticated flocks, Beeles said.

Highly pathogenic avian flu was first detected in the U.S. in 2016. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 37.94 million wild, backyard and commercial birds affected by H5N1 influenza in 2022.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

