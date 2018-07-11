Two drivers were critically injured Tuesday evening in a head-on collision on Highway 99W south of Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Sheriff's Office release, 55-year-old Lis Adriana Sorrell of Eugene was driving south on Highway 99, less than a mile south of West Ingram Island Road, in a 2008 Toyota Prius, at about 4:48 p.m. According to witnesses, when she tried to pass a vehicle, she collided with a northbound 2001 Oldsmobile minivan driven by 78-year-old Eugene Francis Bilson of Monroe. (The Sheriff's Office incorrectly identified the driver of the minivan in an earlier release.) The Prius came to rest facing north in the southbound lane, while the minivan hit a ditch facing west in the northbound lane.
Monroe Fire Department medics extricated both drivers. Sorrell was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis via a Corvallis Fire Department ambulance and then was transferred to Legacy Emanuel Hospital with critical injuries. The critically injured Bilson was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center by REACH Air Ambulance.
The highway was closed in both directions for about three-and-a-half hours as the Benton County Multi-Agency Traffic Collision Investigation Team processed the scene.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. David Peterson at 541-766-6820.
