Gray municipal tables began piling up with bright pink and purple pickled veggies and at least one guest seated at a community feast Saturday, Feb. 11, began turning red.

Nuria Gamarra, of Albany, had stacked her plate with long-grain rice and flat breads and legumes, flavors ranging from robustly savory and herbaceous to sharp, fermented tang. She and the strangers sitting on the opposite side had been discussing how hard it is to find good food.

That’s when the guacamole, loaded with spicy peppers from a community garden, showed up. Everyone at the table tried some.

“That’s hot!” she said. “Wow!”

Community organizing has maybe never looked more delicious.

Non-governmental organizations have used the technique since 2009 to accomplish exactly what happened at Corvallis Community Center on Saturday.

When people eat food and grow food together, they tend to identify problems and solutions together, too.

Then people who are curious about access to fresh, nutrient-dense food sit around tables and actually get to practice what advocates preach through Food, Education, Agriculture, Solutions Together — FEAST.

Oregon Food Bank Network implemented the process to drag the sometimes lofty and abstract talk of resilience into the dirt of the neighborhood garden share, and then to the communal dinner table.

People at Gamarra’s table pored over FEAST-provided discussion prompts, thinking about how they access fresh food.

Rabab Zghal, seated to Gamarra’s left, said she loves spice. Zghal and her husband moved to Corvallis from Tunisia in 2022, she said.

Spice became a staple of trade, then cuisine, then cultural belief in Tunisia, she said.

“We use that spice to prevent illness,” she said. “It kills viruses.”

Gamarra said staple Peruvian ingredients are hard to find. Her family lived in that country until she was 11.

Marc Ranzoni, of Corvallis, thought about the distance between suppliers of fresh food.

“I imagine access to food is a big (issue),” Ranzoni said. “Access to real food. Not all this processed stuff.”

Valentina Soares, from the unincorporated Lacomb community near Lebanon, agreed.

“If you live in Monroe, you have to get in your car and drive to Junction City to buy a head of cabbage,” Soares said.

Julian Clarke, co-leader of the Corvallis FEAST process, said food resilience was important enough to him that he practices community gardening as a lifestyle.

He left Chicago aware of factory farming — corn and wheat, grown on the fields of factory farms. There was no connection to people in the removed, vast expanses of grains.

“No soul,” he said.

At Oregon State University, he studies agricultural science. That means he has some up-to-date knowledge about how tuning the genetics of crop plants helps farms be more efficient and climate change-averse.

“But there’s a lot they don’t teach you at OSU,” he said.

Clarke learned even more, he said, with Growing Ancestral Roots. It’s a community garden that holds space for folks who are Black, indigenous and people of color.

Ancestral Roots received a $9,000 grant from Cascade Pacific Resource Conservation and Development council, itself a local and rural community organizer that concerns people in disparate parts of the state with food waste, fire recovery, and public lands usage.

Food helps people connect to their family, FEAST organizers and attendees said.

And people who are recent arrivals to the present-day United States, or those whose land was taken by the U.S. government during westward expansion in the 1800s, maybe never had the same shot at settlement and land ownership.

Ancestral Roots started in someone’s back yard. It expanded to a proper farm plot with fundraising and produces hundreds of pounds of food.

And toiling away at the garden was effective teaching, Clarke said.

“About roots. About soil. About yourself. About how much dirt you can rake into a bucket, over and over,” he said.