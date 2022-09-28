As We See It: Rewilding the American West

As part of his America the Beautiful plan, President Biden challenged Americans to conserve 30% of the United States by 2030. Since we derive countless benefits from the environment, achieving this goal is essential for the survival and flourishing of all Americans and future generations.

Conserving 30% of lands and waters requires a bold, large-scale framework. As a step in this direction, we have co-authored, with 18 other scientists, a study on Rewilding the American West where we present a science-based framework for protecting and restoring the largest set of reserves ever envisioned for the conterminous United States.

Our proposal builds on the idea of “rewilding,” re-establishing vital ecological processes, often by restoring native species. We focused on the American beaver and the gray wolf—two iconic keystone species native to the American West with significant ecological benefits.

In the process of building dams, beavers improve water quality, increase carbon sequestration, sub-irrigate floodplains (making them more productive), and enhance habitat for fish and riparian species that live along riverbanks.

Wolves improve ecosystem function by limiting overabundant deer and other ungulates and shifting their habitat use, facilitating regrowth of native vegetation species, such as aspen and willows, which support diverse communities of plants and animals.

Because gray wolves need substantial areas of suitable habitat, we identified 11 large blocks of core wolf habitat on federal lands within the 11 western states. We termed these potential strategic reserves the “Western Rewilding Network.” We considered only federal lands because they are owned by the public and mandated to be managed for the interests of the American people.

In total, the proposed network contains 92 threatened and endangered species: amphibians, birds, crustaceans, fishes, and flowering plants. Many of these species face threats from resource extractive industries such as livestock grazing, which would ideally be eliminated or limited within the Western Rewilding Network.

Where appropriate, conservation efforts could be extended to certain areas between nearby pairs of potential reserves: further improving connectivity between reserves, supporting dispersal of native plants and wildlife, and enhancing population viability of many species.

Because suitable habitats may be moving farther north or higher in elevation as plants shift their distribution, connectivity between protected areas is essential to give plants and animals a chance to adapt to a changing climate.

We need large, protected landscapes to give wildlife room to roam, and to provide the diversity of habitats necessary to sustain the large variety of plants and animals native to the West. Prioritizing biodiversity conservation and ecological health in these areas and restoring key missing elements — in this case gray wolves and beavers — is key for thriving natural environments.

Today, we see this in isolated pockets like national parks, but sustaining natural processes and native species over the long term in the face of a changing climate requires a network of large, interconnected reserves. We view the obligation to enact this vision not only one of expediency, but of great moral urgency.

The American West is faced with converging crises including extreme droughts and water scarcity, intense heat waves, and devastating wildfires. We often see these in human terms, but they are major shocks for the natural world as well.

Our proposal for strong protection of large blocks of public land offers a scientifically sound vision for how these crises can be mitigated. It is essential for humanity to make space for natural ecosystems, species, and processes not just to aid in our own ability to survive and flourish, but also because our lives are richer when the natural world is given the space to thrive.