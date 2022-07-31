As We See It: Replacing fossil fuel with renewable energy

We recently sent Sen. Ron Wyden essays written by two Albany high school seniors who were participating in an annual essay contest sponsored by Mae Yih.

The topic of this year’s essay contest was “Sufficient Electrical Energy for the Nation as We Move Toward Climate Change, Replacing Fossil Fuel with Renewable Energy and Others.” These two essays were judged by David Alman, associate director of material sciences at the U.S. National Energy Technology Laboratory in Albany, to be the best in the contest, and the winning students each received a $2,000 prize award.

We urged Sen. Wyden to read the essays and to use his role as a senior member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee to incorporate some of the policies and ideas mentioned in the essays in a much-needed science-based plan for a sufficient, safe and reliable energy supply.

These ideas included 1) The conversion of solar and wind power into hydrogen, and subsequent storage to be used as fuel for power when the sun is not shining nor the wind blowing; 2) recycling of plastic material by gasification processes to produce ethanol and hydrogen; and 3) burning of solid waste to produce energy.

We would like to quote one of the essay winners’ conclusions: “It would be irresponsible and even bring the early destruction of life on our planet if we allow our corruption to enter the atmosphere and eventually reflect that of the planet Venus.

“It would be a plausible tragedy to see our planet become an oven of radiation that results in no more life on earth, and our earth is an oasis of life that can only be kept in its condition if we preserve its resources and atmosphere.”

We also urged Sen. Wyden to include increased use of natural gas in a plan to increase our energy supply and reduce global warming. Natural gas has reduced the U.S. production of carbon dioxide by some 30% by displacing coal, because it is cleaner-burning. Natural gas is available, and it could also be utilized in automobiles — it costs about $5,000 to convert a car from gasoline to cleaner-burning natural gas.

Natural gas can be implemented much faster than electric vehicles and for far less money. The technology is immediately available and well demonstrated, and we have good distribution systems for natural gas, with pipelines covering much of the high-population-density areas.

As we face climate change, we hope others will join us in urging Sen. Wyden to support a strong energy plan that includes goals, strategies for achieving those goals, a timeline for implementation and published progress reports.

We are leaders of technology in the world; we can do it.