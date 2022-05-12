As We See It: Levy an essential investment

Would students notice if we did not renew the local option levy that helps fund Corvallis schools?

YES!

Without the local option levy the Corvallis School District would have to reduce its operating budget by about 10%, the equivalent of 90 full time teachers. Corvallis students would have four to five more students in their classes. Elementary schools would lose art, music and P.E. teachers.

High school career and technical education programs would be reduced. Counseling and social workers would be cut. Support for extracurricular activities and athletics would decrease. Our students would lose, both in and out of the classroom. To avoid these losses, we must vote "YES" to renew the levy.

School district funds can be broken down into two large categories: the capital projects fund, which can only pay for costs related directly to facilities, and the larger general fund, which pays for operations.

Capital projects funding comes from the proceeds of bond sales approved by voters in 2018 and represents 49% of our budget. These funds pay for the building updates and new school construction we see around town. We are grateful for the generosity of our community that allows us to create learning spaces worthy of the amazing teachers, staff, and students that occupy them.

However, our facilities bond can only pay for facilities. It cannot be used to pay for what happens in those facilities.

The other budget category is the general fund, the money used to pay for what happens in the buildings. The majority of the money in this fund comes from the state. Unfortunately, Oregon has a volatile tax structure and an unstable state education budget.

Oregon schools have never been funded at the level set by the Oregon Department of Education’s Quality Education Model. Our local option levy helps us fill the state funding gap.

The Corvallis School District grant fund is 7% of our budget. It includes funds from the Student Investment Grant and High School Success Grant. Both of these programs have specific allowable uses. The High School Success Grant can only be used for new programming. Even if we could use grants to replace levy funding, relying on them would result in significant cuts to programs.

ESSER 3 grants from the CARES Act are being used to address pandemic staffing needs. District staffing has increased rapidly in the last two years, driven by a 30% increase in classified staff.

These are educational assistants, school nurses, and family support and custodial staff who are helping address unfinished learning, meet student needs, and maintain healthy schools. ESSER grants are emergency funds that will run out in 2024. We will phase out our targeted recovery investments as funding runs out.

Our district maintains our own emergency reserves, but these funds cannot replace levy funding. A basic budgeting concept is that emergency funds should not be used to pay for everyday expenses. Spending down reserves would leave our district unable to weather emergencies. Maintaining reserves is responsible fiscal management and helped our district earn the highest credit rating possible for an Oregon school district.

The levy is an essential investment in Corvallis students that provides 10% of our schools’ operating budget. The levy tax rate has not changed since 2006. Renewing the levy will provide consistency for our students at a critical time and ensure they continue to receive educational experiences our community values.

Teachers, support staff, administrators, and school board members agree. We must support our students by renewing the levy and continuing to invest in Corvallis students and schools.

Please vote YES on 2-136!

Liisa Hasenstein is the Vice President of Corvallis Education Association; Mary Marshall is the President of Oregon Schools Employee Association Chapter 2; Sarah Finger McDonald is the Chair of the Corvallis School Board

