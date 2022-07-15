As We See It: Large population driving many of our major problems

If an alien had been watching Earth, beginning about 10,000 years ago and up to the present, this intelligent being likely would have concluded there was some kind of infestation going on down there!

With today’s world population at almost 8 billion and U.S. population 330 million-plus, it is vital to recognize a relevant historic event.

On March 27, 1972, the Commission on Population Growth and the American Future, after more than two years of intense study, presented its findings to Congress and the president, who had established the commission with strong bipartisan support in both chambers.

Its chairman, John D. Rockefeller III, stated, “We have concluded that ... no substantial benefits will result from further growth of the nation’s population, rather that gradual stabilization ... would contribute significantly to the nation’s ability to solve its problems.”

The U.S. population was approximately 210 million, 120 million people fewer than today. This larger population is driving many of our major problems.

For comparison, this 120 million increase equals the current combined state populations of Massachusetts, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Utah, Iowa, Nevada, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas, New Mexico, Nebraska, Idaho, West Virginia, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Maine, Montana, Rhode Island, Delaware, North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont and Wyoming, plus Washington, D.C.

It is beyond absurd to ignore the overwhelming negative reductions in our quality of life the additional people are driving, including the effects on representative democracy.

When the nation was founded, each member of the U.S. House represented 30,000 constituents. Now the population in each district is about 750,000, a 25-fold dilution in the constituents’ affective relationship with their congressional representative.

Turn that number around and it would take 25 times more House members (currently 435) to restore the original ratio — or 10,875. Incredible! Most agree that 435 is already dauntingly unwieldy.

The commission assessed population pressure from many angles, with chapters that included population distribution, the economy, resource/environment, government, social aspects, public policy, education and the status of children and women, reproduction, immigration and stabilization, among other topics.

Under reproduction it stated, “As the Commission moves towards a population policy for the U.S., our principal objective is the enrichment of life, not its restriction.” And under a chapter headed organizational changes, “We therefore recommend the creation of an Office of Population Growth and Distribution within the Executive Office of the President.”

Clearly, even if the human population could be instantly stabilized, many of our most serious problems would remain unsolved. Climate change, social/economic justice and global migration issues, among many others, will continue to demand attention for many decades. These issues and many more will all be impossible to solve unless human numbers are stabilized.

No one asks to be born, and each needs food, water and other necessities of life no matter where they live. But given the number added in the past 50 years, it is foolhardy to conclude that population pressure plays no part in the severity of the issues we now confront. It is an event magnifier of historic proportion in our common trajectory.

Population pressure is a global issue, but because national sovereignty is supreme, it behooves each country to put forth its best effort toward stabilization. For us, it is imperative to rekindle advocacy leading to stabilization, eyeing a sustainable long-term future.

We are already 50 years behind moving forward with the commission’s recommendations, and consequently we have suffered disastrous outcomes. Let’s hope it is not too late to avert the worst results of continuous population growth.