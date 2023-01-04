As I See It: You can’t horse-whisper a jackass

I have always admired my agricultural colleagues and their down-to-earth sayings, such as the title of this piece.

Watching our ex-president conduct his rallies, many may think he really has mastered horse-whispering his followers — which is very dangerous for our democracy. And we must be aware that this next election could be the defining moment for our country.

What we are experiencing is the cost of loading the courts by the “Federalist Society,” with the help of good ole Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The Founding Fathers gave us a wonderful document in the Constitution of 1787, which has had only 27 amendments over all these years.

But the “Dred Scott Six” Supreme Court ripped out the heart of Congress’ legislation in voting rights, labor unions (the balance against corporate greed), women’s rights, campaign finance and the separation of church and state.

It should be a wakeup call for this election. Thomas Jefferson was right when he admonished the Baptists to stay in their lane! In fact, they can take off the laying of hands on Trump’s shoulders and recognize this not the king but closer to a reappearing anti-Christ.

As a nation, one could write scholarly articles about why so many Americans suffer from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. We have already forgotten the real threat of the Ukraine war or the massacre of schoolchildren or who really is responsible for inflation.

Our constant companion, the social internet, now occupies every spare moment, feeding us so much information that we don’t get the time to search or question the truth in anything. It makes William Randolph Hearst of the ‘30s and his yellow journalism look like choirboys compared to Fox News and many internet platforms!

Growing up, I had four newspapers to read and compare the two with sensational yellow journalism to the good writers of the other two — I love great newspapers!

Because we can’t horse-whisper Trump while he cons his true believers into destroying the country, we can’t let up exposing his anointed Republican Congress to its mafia-blind loyalty and defeat them at the polls.

Perhaps the greatest insight into our danger comes from the Lutheran theologian and minister Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was hanged by Hitler just weeks before the end of World War II in 1945.

It was a letter from prison, “On Stupidity.” He claimed that stupidity is more dangerous than malice. Evil people like Hitler carry their own seeds of destruction. But he claimed that against stupidity we are defenseless.

Reason and threats fall on deaf ears; facts are pushed aside as unbelievable even when proven. This is a description of Trump. They become dangerous when cornered and go on the attack, thrashing out in all directions. Forget using any commonsense arguments to get them to stop or desist.

It doesn’t work — you can’t horse-whisper a jackass.

Instead, concentrate on those candidates who understand the meaning of “common good,” know where their state capitol is, what the science behind global warming is, separate truth from falsehoods, or know where their ancestors came from. And understand why folks carry their children thousands of miles to come here.

A large number of us served in the U.S. armed forces and have struggled with how we even elected a rich draft-dodger to four years and who then absconded with top-secret documents, taking them to his private gated estate after he lost an election.