As I See It: Windfall a recipe for funding waste

A $1 million windfall to Corvallis is a recipe for funding waste.

News coverage announcing the onetime grant of $1 million to the city of Corvallis via passage of Oregon Senate Bill 5561 provides an invitation to wasted funding. Here’s why.

The Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 5561 last December when 14 cities primarily throughout the I-5 corridor were surprised with an unexpected $1 million allocation from the state to address shelter and housing projects related to COVID-19-impacted underserved populations.

After more than six months, Corvallis acknowledged this surprise allocation in an Oct. 4 article ("Corvallis has $1M for shelter, housing projects"), announcing a request for project proposals to be submitted Oct. 19 to address “shelter or people experiencing houselessness in our community.” All project funds must be spent by June.

SB 5561 came as funding from the federal COVID-19 relief funds specifically to be used for emergency rental assistance programs and their services, eviction prevention and diversion services — with all related to offsetting COVID-19 impacts.

Nothing in SB 5561 references allocation of funding to the homeless outside the scope detailed above. Many not unhoused yet economically-disadvantaged in our community (elderly on fixed incomes now homebound due to COVID-19) continue to experience living cost pressures, yet Corvallis narrows focus on the homeless. Is it warranted?

The official point-in-time homeless survey conducted in January in all counties in Oregon suggests otherwise. In 2019, the data shows that 173 homeless individuals were sheltered in Benton County while 158 were unsheltered.

By 2022, the amount of sheltered homeless in the county shrank to 114, leaving a 28% underused shelter capacity in the county. Benton County also experienced a 15% reduction in unsheltered homeless since 2019.

Fourteen cities in Oregon each received this $1 million one-time funding for COVID-19-related emergency shelter projects — all in counties with increased homeless populations since 2019, save for Corvallis. Statewide data show that Benton County’s homeless population barely cracks 1% of the state’s total, where Linn, Lane and Marion counties each have between 4% and 7.5%.

To be sure, Corvallis has made commendable strides in housing the homeless, with a year-round cold-weather men’s shelter and a daily sanitation center at the same location. But the chronically homeless in Corvallis (60% of the city’s unsheltered homeless population), prefer living outside or in mobile RVs — both now subject to illegal camping violations enforced by the city and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

While it’s nonproductive to offer works of mercy to those who repeatedly choose to be unsheltered homeless yet demand free services be given to them, other innovative options exist that serve populations in need affected by COVID. Here’s my list:

$400,000 to technically evaluate the 10-acre parcel of industry land owned by the city immediately across the Van Buren Bridge and parallel to the Highway 34 bypass (aka the Flomatcher site). The city owns the acreage along with an empty 18,000-square-foot building with industrial septic sewer systems, industrial power, heating and a potable-water storage structure. The site could serve as an unsheltered homeless village. With a single council vote, the acreage could be annexed into the city as the state’s first homeless zone for micro-shelters, RV parking and tent-sheltered homeless, with extra building space for job retraining and a centralized medical check and vaccination center. $300,000 for a plan to consolidate duplicative social services that serve economically depressed populations affected by COVID-19 (low-income, elderly etc.) $300,000 allocated to mental health organizations that have documented performance on the ground in dealing with COVID-impacted marginalized populations and their living conditions.

We should all keep a close eye on this one!