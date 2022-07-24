As I See It: Why the hurry to enact an unneeded and unwise home energy policy?

When I first heard about the possibility of requiring an expensive home energy audit before people can sell their houses, I fired off a letter to the editor explaining why it was a bad idea. But before the letter could even come out, the City Council voted to enact the requirement.

Fortunately, for procedural reasons (because the original 5-3 vote was not unanimous), the council had to vote again, and this time cooler heads prevailed, with a final decision put off until September.

Despite this, council member Gabe Shepherd tried at the most recent council meeting to get the body to enact the proposed requirement right away. I wonder why the hurry?

Enacting something that would increase the cost of selling a house hardly serves the crying need for more affordable housing in Corvallis.

The legitimate goal of the proposed requirement is to allow house buyers to understand what utilities are going to cost them. But there are other ways to accomplish that, methods that would be free or much less expensive and that would actually give a better idea of what utilities would cost.

As I pointed out in my letter, all that is needed to convey the needed information to buyers would be summary information about gas and electric bills for the house in question for the last year or two.

These could easily be made available by the utility companies serving that house. If they are not already set up to provide the information, it would cost them little to reprogram their computers to allow them to do so.

An alternative city ordinance could simply require that this information be supplied to all prospective buyers.

An energy audit costing $150 to $200, very unlikely to decrease in price if sellers were required to have it done, would not provide actual dollar figures for heating/cooling, etc. The recent increase in the price charged for doing the annual backflow tests on home irrigation systems as a case in point. But that requirement is apparently needed to protect public health.

Why should the council rush this decision to the point that citizens were unable to suggest alternative ways to achieve its purported goal?

I would dearly love to know if lobbying by companies hoping to cash in on this business was behind the haste to enact this very flawed proposal.

A number of years ago I wrote a column in this paper questioning a proposal that Corvallis subsidize construction of a new hotel on the waterfront. The entrepreneurs had argued that without the subsidy, the project did not pencil out. The City Council narrowly rejected the proposal the next day, and a different group of business people later built the current hotel on the same spot without a subsidy.

Did my column tip the balance? I would like to think that citizen input still counts for something here, and that is why I took the time to write the present column.