As I See It: Why delay OSU board nominations?

This lack of public accountability and process is frustrating to students, faculty and staff who worked tirelessly to build OSU’s internationally recognized reputation of excellence. They hold themselves to high standards and also want their leaders held to high standards too. Delaying nominations robs the public of open discussion about expectations for trustees and public university governance. A lame duck board at this critical time places extraordinary unchecked power in the hands of university administrators who will become the only constant force in presidential selection. The new president will be selected by a majority of people who didn’t shape the values and priorities to guide the search.

Since I first objected to delayed nominations, nominees for the student and faculty member positions were announced. Unfortunately, the faculty nomination, like the appointment of the interim president, was made without consultation with faculty unions. These faculty tell me they feel unheard, unseen and unrepresented. This is not helpful in healing the rift between the trustees and the campus community.