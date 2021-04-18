As I See It: Why delay OSU board nominations?

After national reports revealed Beaver Nation’s newest president came with a troubled past, the OSU Board of Trustees appeared stunned. Revelations of F. King Alexander’s failure to address sexual and domestic violence at his prior institution were a surprise in part because he didn’t disclose this information. It was also because he was appointed after a flawed, secretive process that drew loud objections from the community.
In the aftermath of these revelations, trustees seemed unmoved by testimony of survivors of sexual violence, unceremoniously cutting them off mid-sentence in testimony and then charging Alexander with creating a plan to rebuild trust and improve campus services for survivors. This led to overwhelming statements of no confidence in the trustees from faculty and staff unions, the Faculty Senate, and student organizations.
University trustees serve four-year terms after being nominated by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. The majority of OSU trustees have terms that expire on June 30. When countless constituents asked what could be done about issues of transparency and public participation, I pointed to the upcoming confirmation process. I promised I would only vote for nominees who publicly committed to an open, transparent presidential search.
Unfortunately, I won’t get the chance to keep that promise. When the list of nominees for university boards was released this week, OSU nominations were notably absent. I learned that unlike the other public universities, OSU nominations will be delayed until September. Current members will continue serving beyond the expiration of their appointments.
This lack of public accountability and process is frustrating to students, faculty and staff who worked tirelessly to build OSU’s internationally recognized reputation of excellence. They hold themselves to high standards and also want their leaders held to high standards too. Delaying nominations robs the public of open discussion about expectations for trustees and public university governance. A lame duck board at this critical time places extraordinary unchecked power in the hands of university administrators who will become the only constant force in presidential selection. The new president will be selected by a majority of people who didn’t shape the values and priorities to guide the search.
Since I first objected to delayed nominations, nominees for the student and faculty member positions were announced. Unfortunately, the faculty nomination, like the appointment of the interim president, was made without consultation with faculty unions. These faculty tell me they feel unheard, unseen and unrepresented. This is not helpful in healing the rift between the trustees and the campus community.
This series of events makes me question whether the public interest is served by independent boards. That’s why I’ve joined Sen. Lew Frederick as a chief sponsor of Senate Bill 854 to increase transparency and public access to the university boards. One of the bill’s proposals would require a public email address for each trustee. Currently, trustee email is routed through a single email address. A university administrator decides what the trustees see and what they do not. As a result, the public unknowingly lacks direct access to those governing public universities. SB 854 will fix that and more.
As an alumna, faculty spouse and neighbor, I love Oregon State University. I want great things for the institution and those that serve it. That starts with a functional board, chosen through a timely public process. There is still time to do that.
Current trustees would be wise to publicly commit to an open presidential selection process and delay the design of the recruitment process until the new board is seated. They can also immediately make public comment periods more welcoming and publish their email addresses for the public. These are concrete actions current trustees can take today to start rebuilding the public trust.
Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, represents the 8th District in the Oregon Senate.