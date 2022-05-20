As I See It: Whom can we trust?

If you are a hardcore member of the Federalist Society, I’m thinking you can happily trust the U.S. Supreme Court these days.

If you are a determined conservative Christian voter, my guess is that you are over-the-moon pleased with what has been leaked and verified as a first-draft opinion on killing Roe v. Wade.

If you voted for Trump in 2016 and plan to find his name on the ballot in 2024 so that you can vote for him again, you are congratulating yourself that he has fulfilled his promise to appoint “originalist” justices “who will overturn” Roe.

If you are one of the 70% or 80% of the voting public (depending on the pollsters) who believe that abortion should be legal in all or almost all cases, and is settled law, whatever trust you had in the U.S. Supreme Court may be on life support ("Special Report: Abortion," Sunday, May 8).

If you were impressed by the so-called testimony given by judges Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett during their confirmation hearings that the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade was settled law and recognized precedent on the court they were about to join, you may wonder what, if anything, is the value of a confirmation hearing.

The confirmation of these three Trump appointees, handpicked to dump Roe, was a slam dunk. Both Justices Roberts and Alito, in their own appointment hearings, attempted to assure the senators of their reverence for stare decisis and Roe as precedent.

The recently leaked draft opinion signed by Justice Samuel Alito clearly decimates the Roe decision with the agreement of four other Republican appointees, but the real blow to any trust we had in the court’s interest in protecting our fundamental rights under the Constitution is obvious.

Justice Alito asserts that we have only the “protection” of those rights that are enumerated in the Constitution or otherwise “deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.” That would seem to eliminate quite a few “rights” that have been recognized as essential to our personal and private freedom, such as the freedom to love whom we choose, to marry whom we please and to plan our family size in the manner we choose.

The draft opinion should not be a surprise. We’ve been hearing this prediction ever since Ronald Reagan bought into that promise to support his election campaign in 1980. The bare-knuckled decision gives the finger to 70 to 80% of the voting public, but the justices are not to be swayed by voters or public opinion, they tell us. We just have to trust them.

Nothing in the recent history of the court has so blatantly demonstrated that the originalists, in sticking to those enumerated rights, can do whatever they want. In their assigned role of interpreting the meaning of the Constitution in our private lives, members-for-life of the United States Supreme Court are answerable only to one another.

Whom can we trust?

Louise McAllister, a longtime resident of Seattle, has lived in Corvallis since January 2021. She is a mother of five and grandmother of six, and is a retired family law attorney.

