As I See It: What happens at executive sessions

Unless you’re a frequent attendee of public meetings or sit on a board of directors, you may not be familiar with executive sessions.

What are they and what purpose do they serve? An executive session is a special meeting-within-a-meeting that is closed to the public.

Why would an organization, especially a government that claims it’s committed to transparency, ever hold an executive session? The city of Albany’s first of seven values is “Transparent, open and honest government.” If that value is so important, then why is there ever a justification to hold an executive session?

In Oregon, public meetings law defaults toward transparency. If transparency is good, more transparency is better, right? Well, that's almost always true. However, there are occasions where the public interest, your interests as a citizen, aren't always best served by your government giving away information prematurely.

Those who have negotiated a business transaction, a legal agreement or a real estate purchase can appreciate that you don’t want to release information to the other side while you’re in negotiations. If you do, you’ve essentially given away all your bargaining power. This can cause serious negative financial impacts.

The city is no different. It is certainly not in the best interests of the city, residents or other stakeholders for the city government to increase the costs or the risks associated with any transaction. Posed another way, what would happen to the city’s ability to negotiate if it was not allowed to discuss negotiations in executive session, and instead was forced to reveal this information in the open?

Recognizing this, the law is clear on executive sessions: In very limited circumstances, the governing body is allowed to hear about sensitive topics without compromising the public interest through a premature release of that information in a public forum.

The Oregon Revised Statutes (the laws of the State of Oregon) contain very specific allowed categories for executive session discussions, including employment of a CEO, discussions with representatives negotiating property transactions, discussions with representatives negotiating labor contracts, trade negotiations, litigation, public investments and programs relating to certain infrastructure security issues.

Even with executive sessions being allowed, to provide a level of public oversight, representatives of the news media in Oregon must be allowed to attend executive sessions, with very few exceptions. The news media may be excluded from an executive session held to conduct deliberations with a person designated to carry on labor negotiations or an executive session held by a school board to discuss certain student records.

And perhaps it goes without saying, but if a reporter’s news organization is a party to litigation being discussed during the executive session, they can be excluded.

Doesn’t the attendance of a news media representative defeat the protective purpose of executive sessions? Potentially yes, which is why a governing body must specifically direct a news organization not to disclose the specified information. If the governing body fails to do so, the news organization is free to report on the entire executive session.

Finally, a governing body cannot make a decision in an executive session. They must recess from executive session, reconvene in open session and then take the vote.

Executive sessions serve an important purpose in any organization governed by a board of directors, but they are used sparingly. This is not to say that they can’t be abused. That potential is always there, but there are safeguards in place, not the least of which is a city staff for whom service, stewardship and integrity are watchwords.