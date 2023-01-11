As I See It: What does MAGA mean?

What does MAGA mean?

MAGA, “Make America Great Again,” has become a rallying point for a lot of Americans.

“Make America Great Again” implies that America used to be great but isn’t anymore.

If we want to make America great again, we should probably explore when America was great and what made America great at that time.

The term “Greatest Generation” is generally applied to the Americans who were born from 1901 to 1927 (Wikipedia et. al.). These people grew up during the Great Depression and were adults during World War II, when about 16 million went overseas to fight the war while the rest supported the war effort on the home front.

During the war, people lived with shortages and rationing and continued to support the war effort. For years people couldn’t buy a new car or washing machine or other appliance, and could buy only a limited amount of gasoline, meat, butter, sugar, coffee and many other items. People donated metal and other possessions for the war effort and planted “victory gardens” to supplement their food.

What made these Americans great was that they cooperated and supported these efforts to defeat the common enemy.

What makes America less great today is that this cooperation and support to defeat today’s common enemy, COVID-19, seem to be in short supply. It seems like most people who claim to want to make America great are unwilling to cooperate, even by just wearing masks, avoiding large-group get-togethers and meetings, or getting vaccinated.

I would be interested in hearing when these people think America was great and what they think made America great at that time.

I get the feeling that a lot of the MAGA people are not as much concerned about making America great as they are about making themselves great again. These are often men who used to have good jobs that allowed them to support their families and feel good about themselves but have seen their good union jobs move to machines or overseas while their unions were disbanded, and in many cases their standard of living has fallen.

They remember when they were young, sitting at their grandfather’s knee and their grandfather telling them how the world works. Today, they are grandfathers, and their grandchildren sit at their knees and their grandchildren tell THEM how the world works, how to use their phones, how to tune their TV sets and so on. This is not what they signed up for, and they’re not happy about it.

Unfortunately, the government can’t make them great again. Change is continuing and accelerating, and they have to make themselves great again by paying attention and continuing to learn.

The days when you graduated from high school and could stop learning are long gone.