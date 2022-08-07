As I See It: What do we do now?

The opinion page of the July 22 edition could not have been imagined a year ago.

Consider these key words that were contributed by several writers:

“Americans lost a piece of freedom” (“Statement by Xan Augerot, Benton County Commissioner”)

“‘Beware of the tyranny of the minority!’” (“Bring them the real facts, and beer,” Wayne Spletstoser)

“SCOTUS majority is a clear and present danger to [our] health” (“Regressive SCOTUS majority a danger,” Chinh Le, M.D.)

“… the [libertarian] Supreme Court and Republicans in Congress … are responsible for the slaughter occurring in American towns and cities” (“Think when you vote in elections,” Robert B. Harris)

How we got here is a subject for hundreds of words more than your guidelines allow.

What do we do about it? How much do we truly value our democratic way of life? How hard are we willing to work to salvage our personal freedoms while creating some semblance of reasonable rules in a gun-worshiping, socially polarized population?

It will not be easy. We have no template for what is necessary right now. Why try? Because it matters. It matters to our grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And it matters to the rest of the world.

As someone in the ninth decade of life, I cannot recall a time when citizens were faced with the undeniable imperative to demand the attention of their elected representatives. Meaningful change can come from our legislators only if there is to be any hope of a balance of power.

Our judiciary branch has painted itself into a reactionary corner. Our executive branch is held hostage by two Democratic turncoats and the filibuster, a spineless relic of earlier Congresses.

Some of us remember when the two sides of the legislative aisle would speak to one another, would actually negotiate. Now “negotiation” is a profanity. For any meaningful legislation to de-fang the hyper-conservative Supreme Court, there must be a public outcry. There must be a filibuster-proof Democratic majority, and a Democratic grassroots effort like never before, at federal and state level.

There are the beginnings of legislative action, even a small sign of bipartisanship.

Consider these: HR 5, the Equality [for women] Act passed the House of Representatives in 2021; the Respect for Marriage Act passed the House in July; updates to the Electoral Count Act are now in bipartisan discussion; the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 languishes in the Senate. The Judiciary Act of 2021, to expand the Supreme Court, is a distant possibility.

Any of these would make a difference. All require outspoken public support to overcome Republican Party resistance.

We are not lobbyists with million-dollar budgets. Phoning, emailing our representatives can be tiresome, but it is the only tool a constituent has, other than our vote. We do not have the luxury of waiting for the November election. This is not a season for the faint of heart. Then-future President John Quincy Adams wrote in a letter in 1814 this chilling sentence: “There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

This is our time to show up! Activism is demanding. To recharge, take a break and gaze at the starry sky on a late summer night (especially if you have access to a telescope). Consider that you could be looking at a galaxy of a trillion stars, millions of lightyears away. Contemplating stars may make the present moment feel trivial. But, as I see it, our mission is profound.