As I See It: We need to be critical thinkers

Of all the books I read about education, the book that influenced me the most was “Teaching as a Subversive Activity” by Neil Postman. I wish every educator would read it.

The author wrote that teachers have a primary duty to teach critical thinking skills. Another way to put it is that we should teach students to develop a manure detector. What is the reason that we believe something as fact? How do you know it’s true? What is the motivation of the speaker/writer? Are they trying to sell you something? Why do they want you to accept their “facts” and ignore others?

Unfortunately, schools today focus on remembering facts, not thinking. Students regurgitate the facts on tests and quickly forget the information.

Today we are overwhelmed with information. Much of the information out there is false. Wrong. Not based on fact. Propaganda.

Many are convinced the “lamestream media” is biased. Fox News was created to tell the Republican story. It is biased. Fox ignores or minimizes any bad behavior by Trump or the GOP.

The "steal" is an example. Every claim made by Trump about the 2020 election has been proven false. Even after states recounted the votes, the true believers do not accept this as fact. Even when the U.S. attorney general (appointed by Trump) said that the election was fair, many still disbelieve.

Who is spreading this false information? Trump and his toadies. In 2016 he claimed that if he lost, it was because the election was crooked. He even said the Electoral College should be scrapped. But he won. He lost the popular vote by 5 million. In 2020, he again claimed that if he lost, it was because the election was unfair.

What facts have been presented to provide the election was stolen? None. But true believers ignore the facts and hang onto their leader’s false words. His followers have no critical thinking skills. They accept that every word coming out of Trump’s mouth is true. Every word. Alternative facts.

After the election, Trump invited his followers to Washington to stop the count of the electoral votes. He planned a coup. The Capitol was invaded. The leaders of the GOP House and Senate said it was a riot, and directly blamed Trump. Within a week they changed their tune. Fox News was horrified at first, but has now erased any blame on Trump. GOP leaders follow along. Sheep.

The validity of the pandemic is another event that has been challenged. Every accredited doctor in the health care profession has warned us of the danger. They have suggested how we can stay safe: vaccines and masks. Yet a sizable number of Americans think it is a hoax. The “lamestream media” repeatedly shows citizens who did not get vaccinated and are in hospitals on respirators. They warn others to get the vaccine.

The trouble is, the skeptics don’t trust these sources. Fox tells the truth. The rest lie. Don’t trust anyone but Trump. Yet all the Fox commentators got vaccinated, as did all the GOP members of Congress. And 1 million Americans have died.

There is no alternative truth. Truth is truth. Question your assumptions. Go to various sources. Don’t depend on only one.

If you think you know everything and you are not a work in progress, you are stuck.

“All I want is the truth.” — John Lennon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0