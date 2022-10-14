As I See It: Vote 'no' on psilocybin moratorium

“This is our fourth this month,” the funeral home director quietly said to me.

It was only Jan. 13; I was in Colorado for the funeral of a service member who had committed suicide. The tiny funeral home was seeing more than one suicide a week by people who took an oath to serve the nation. Today, active duty and veteran service member suicides are at an all-time high.

Post-traumatic stress disorder is common in the military, and is correlated with suicide. The Department of Veteran Affairs estimates 6% of adults suffer from PTSD at some point, whether or not they serve in the military. The military has struggled to find solutions, despite acknowledgement of the PTSD issue.

There is promise for PTSD treatments, however. The treatment involves psychedelics such as psilocybin. Psilocybin is the psychoactive compound in “magic mushrooms.” Research suggests psilocybin is an effective therapy for depression.

In fact, in 2018 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated psilocybin as a breakthrough treatment for treatment-resistant depression. Other research has shown promise for psilocybin to treat alcohol and tobacco addiction.

Psilocybin itself is not addictive. Studies that show psilocybin therapy effectiveness employs one to three doses. The positive impact from a single high dose can last for months or even years.

One Johns Hopkins University study showed 12 of 15 heavy tobacco users abstained from tobacco use for six months after two or three doses of psilocybin. This is a far better rate than that of other tobacco cessation programs.

Linn County and Lebanon are pro-veteran and support service members. Roughly 10,000 Linn County residents are veterans. If estimates for PTSD rates are correct, then around 600 veterans in Linn may have PTSD. Those 600 veterans might benefit from psilocybin therapy as well as the 17,000-plus Linn County adults who smoke tobacco and the 8,700 who have a serious health issue caused by tobacco consumption.

Last year Oregon legalized psilocybin therapy. This brings hope to people of Oregon who suffer from mental health issues or addiction.

However, the Linn County Commissioners and the Lebanon City Council proposed a two-year moratorium on psilocybin-related activities. Their proposed moratorium is on this November’s ballot.

Linn County and Lebanon City Council two-year bans on psilocybin treatments are reminiscent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates from other parts of government. In both cases, government officials seek control over what you do to your body. With Lebanon and Linn County’s psilocybin moratorium, government officials say you cannot put something in your body, regardless of your specific need. There is no choice for the individual, or consideration of their specific health circumstances.

Fortunately, the psilocybin moratorium is on the ballot and you can vote “no.”

Your “no” vote demonstrates you respect individual liberty — especially when it comes to health care. Your “no” vote says, “Nobody should be prevented from accessing safe and promising mental health and addiction treatments.” Your “no” vote demonstrates Linn County and Lebanon residents support veterans or other service members when military suicides are at an all-time high.

If you are uninterested or don’t need psilocybin therapy, then you can abstain. Oregon’s legalization of psilocybin just gives Oregonians the option to try. Magic mushrooms themselves do not cause addiction seen with drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine. As a result, there is no public safety threat.

Veterans and other residents who suffer from mental health or addiction issues deserve a choice, just as everyone does when it comes to their health. This fall, when you are voting, make sure to vote “no” on the Linn County Commissioners’ and Lebanon City Council’s two-year psilocybin moratorium.