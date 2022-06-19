As I See It: Tomorrow is World Refugee Day

The number of displaced people worldwide is, sadly, at an all-time high, about 1% of the world’s population.

There are nearly 100 million displaced people in our world — about 30 million displaced to other countries, and the rest displaced within their own country. And 42% of all refugees are children.

By 2020 figures, 68% of refugees originated from just five countries: Syria, Venezuela, Myanmar, Afghanistan and South Sudan. More recently, it’s estimated that 14 million people have been displaced due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tomorrow is World Refugee Day, and it is worth acknowledging their plight, the causes that contribute to this human migration and tragedy, and the response of the world community.

People are displaced from their home for different reasons: war, poverty, famine, violence and natural disasters are among them. According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, “The international community is failing to prevent violence, persecution and human rights violations, which continue to drive people from their homes. In addition, the effects of climate change are exacerbating existing vulnerabilities in many areas.”

We would all hope to fix or prevent the root causes of this massive displacement of people. Much of the time, we find ourselves downstream, and our only option is throwing out life preservers.

Locally, a volunteer group called has welcomed refugees to Corvallis since 2008. This past year, we have helped resettle seven Afghan individuals and a family of six from Syria. In the past, we have supported individuals from Iraq, Afghanistan and the Congo. Some have stayed and made Corvallis their permanent home; others have moved on to other parts of the country.

Welcoming Immigrants to Oregon functions as a volunteer sponsor through Sponsors Organized to Assist Refugees in Portland, one of five refugee resettlement agencies in Oregon. The refugee support model focuses on a framework of community belonging, economic well-being, career pathways, health and wellness, children and youth support, and security and stability.

Welcoming Immigrants to Oregon is organized into various subcommittees that focus on housing, legal assistance, employment, health, food, transportation and language support. We have enjoyed broad support from the community, including churches, synagogues and other civic groups. There has been ongoing language and social support from the Corvallis Multicultural Literary Center. Many have donated housing items, time and money.

Countless individuals have driven people to medical, legal and Department of Human Services appointments. Employers and landlords have been generous and accommodating.

In the past year, we have experienced joys and success as well as challenges and setbacks. The role out of Afghan resettlement in the United States has been especially complicated without clear structures and guidelines in place.

Locally we have discovered that one shortfall is our community’s lack of beginning English classes for refugees and other non-English speakers, a key step on the road to independence. This absence of beginner classes affects not only refugees but so many community members who remain marginalized and isolated because of language.

It is not an easy road for those who have been displaced. We acknowledge the loss and trauma that people have experienced, and strive to provide welcoming, culturally sensitive support. Our role is accompaniment on their path, to empower and foster independence, to move from the role of volunteer to neighbor.

Ultimately, we understand that the relationship is truly transformative for refugee families, as well as for volunteers and our community.

I hope that on World Refugee Day, we spend a moment to acknowledge human displacement and suffering, and find a way to accompany others in our community who find themselves away from home.

Cosimo Storniolo is a local internal medicine physician and the son of Italian immigrants. He and his wife have done volunteer medical work overseas. He is a member of the Corvallis Welcoming Immigrants to Oregon refugee support group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0