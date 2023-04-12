Several months after the Kip Kinkel/Thurston High School shooting in Springfield, I attended a training session about early school shootings.

The goal of the training was to deter and/or stop any shooters in our community. The main topic was on the FBI’s shooter profile and scenario. Everyone who wants to see school shooting stop should know this very insightful scenario.

Every shooter believes they are the victims of humiliation, teasing, name-calling, physical abuse and punishment by other students, teachers and school administrators.

These students frequently were not ready for kindergarten. They had difficulty sitting still, maintaining attention and following directions. They don’t listen to instruction, fail to understand the information and retain little.

These struggles start to become major distractions, frustrating teachers, students and their parents.

Children can be cruel, and with poor supervision, conflicts do occur. In most, if not all cases, one or both parent(s) believe their child is the victim of unfair abuse. Staff either fail to see the conflicts, or sided with the good kids. (Failure to read by third grade is crucial, and will determine future academic success or dropout rate.)

After fighting for years with school staff and filing complaints, the parents vent their anger/feelings of helplessness in front of the student. This amplifies their anger as child and parent(s) escalate each other to the point of action.

Not all shooters have parent support, and some strike their parents first. Those shooters believe their parents are victimizing them along with everyone else.

Expulsion, or the beginning of the end! At some point the conflicts will trigger the discussion of how to handle the negative behavior. Do you remove the student or do you move the class and leave the student alone in the room with staff supervision?

With sufficient incidences, expulsion will terminate school attendance. Suspensions or expulsions can last for one day, weeks or months, or can involve total termination. This becomes the shooter training faze.

At home, frequently alone or with a festering, angry parent, they escalate their anger by circular, repetitive thoughts of being unfairly treated. Isolation and feelings of rejection fuel thoughts of retaliation. First-person-shooter video games replace schoolwork.

So what needs to be done to stop the shootings? First it must be recognized this is a school-created problem and needs to have a school and mental health solution: intensive academic help; one-on-one assistance; close supervision, which could include cameras in the classrooms, hallways, etc.

Anger management should be taught to the student, as well as the entire student body and staff.

Mental health counselors should be assigned to work with these high-risk students. For students who do get expelled, close supervision during school hours should include assigned schoolwork.

This time can be used to tutor and improve social/academic skills. Schoolwork will help break the angry, circular thinking. A parent advocate can help with communication between parents and school staff.

Juvenile detention and probation can be an option for law violations. Finding solutions and gaining parental support can facilitate home weapon searches and restrictions on first-person-shooter games.

If schools can identify students who fit this scenario, a risks and needs assessment should determine if a new treatment plan or individual education plan should be written. Mental health and social skills evaluation should be given. Establish supporting communications with the parents to build a team and provide 24-hour supervision.

It is amazing how a little perception change can open new paths for troubled youth.