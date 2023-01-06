As I See It: The Corvallis Municipal Watershed, a partnership success

The City of Corvallis Municipal Watershed has a 120-year history of partnerships to collect and deliver clean water from federal lands to local citizens.

During the first half of the 1900s, city managers partnered with concerned residents, private landowners, national and regional leaders, the U.S. Congress, Oregon Agricultural College and state politicians.

From 1906 to 1908, a water pipe system was constructed to pipe water from Rock Creek to Philomath and Corvallis residents. By 1910 to 1920, private-land railroad logging in the North Fork of Rock Creek prompted intense efforts to protect the watershed. An act of Congress in 1920 and an agreement with the Department of Agriculture in 1922 set the stage for watershed protection.

The city initiated private land purchases in the lower watershed while various acts of Congress authorized Forest Service purchases of private timberlands upslope in the watershed. By the mid-1950s, homesteaded or timbered lands within the Rock Creek watershed had been purchased by either the city of Corvallis or the Forest Service.

A series of 1949 and 1950 windstorms and the 1962 Columbus Day Storm led to land manager and public support for salvage logging. State-of-the-art road building in cooperation with Oregon Agricultural College forest engineering staff focused on minimizing sedimentation from roads and logging operations. Maintaining water quality was the first consideration in all management decisions. Many now-common watershed practices were first developed on Rock Creek Watershed.

Roads were located away from stream courses where possible, roadside slopes were stabilized by grass seeding, numerous ditch-relief culverts distributed road-related runoff onto undisturbed forest floor vegetation, filtering sediments from runoff.

Road surfaces were graveled and maintained to minimize road surface sediments. Uphill cable logging was required on all clear-cuts, yarding across live streams was avoided and operational sanitation practices were required.

Logging on the Siuslaw National Forest and the city lands continued through 1991. Approximately 1,400 acres were clear-cut, harvested within the Forest Service portion of the Corvallis watershed, while about 700 acres of clear-cut timber harvest on city lands was administered by the Forest Service under a succession of formal agreements between the Forest Service and the city.

Implementation of the Northwest Forest Plan designated the Forest Service portion of the Corvallis watershed as late successional reserve, halting commercial harvest of mature trees.

In 2006, the city of Corvallis adopted the Corvallis Forest Stewardship Plan, updated in 2013. Several commercial thinnings have provided increased forest diversity by allowing more sunlight to reach the forest floor, increasing shrub and herb diversity, protecting existing oaks, and planting western red cedar, western hemlock and red alder in created openings. Snags (dead trees) were created to provide habitat for cavity-dwelling species.

In 2010, the Marys Landscape Management Plan approved commercially thinning approximately 1,300 acres of forest service lands within the Corvallis watershed. Those thinnings were completed in 2020. The goal of the thinning was to move Douglas fir plantations toward old forest habitat for northern spotted owls, marbled murrelets and other old-forest-dependent species.

Several projects coordinated by the Marys River Watershed Council and the Marys Peak Stewardship Group have enhanced aquatic and terrestrial habit since 2006. Fish ladders near water intakes were retrofitted, while fish-friendly culverts were installed to reopen aquatic species access to over eight miles of habitat. Logs were added to lower Rock Creek to improve fish habitat.

Strong commitment and wise management by the city and its partners have made the Corvallis Watershed a wonderful success story!