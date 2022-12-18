As I See It: Stranded assets poor investment

By 2014 the Rockerfeller family had sold off most of the coal and oil shares that were the basis of its vast fortune.

Fracked gas had become so cheap that those shares were rapidly losing value.

Even as fracked gas took over the market, we knew that it had to be simply a transition fuel as we made a sharp turn to renewable energy. Today, just a decade later, solar and wind energy are so much more efficient than gas that it is cheaper to build new solar and wind farms than it is to continue to operate gas plants.

What does that mean for Corvallis today?

It means that every extension of gas infrastructure in the city and every new installation of gas equipment (including furnaces and water heaters) is a poor investment that quickly declines in value.

And while an individual homeowner’s investment in energy is far from the scope of the Rockerfeller fortune, nobody wants to waste money investing in obsolete technology — not homeowners, not businesses, not schools and certainly not the city itself.

Indeed, the energy efficiency of heat pump technology that is three to four times as efficient as gas, coupled with the incentives available from the Inflation Reduction Act, makes gas the loser on both the upfront and the operating costs. New gas equipment is becoming a stranded asset —i.e., an asset that is losing value on its way to becoming a liability.

Please note that the federal tax credit portion of the Inflation Reduction Act that helps anyone of any income level who has a tax liability will soon be available in just a few weeks, on Jan. 1. Further incentives for low- and middle-income homeowners will take longer, as the Feds apportion money to the states, who then figure out how to disperse it within federal guidelines.

Northwest Natural Gas is trying to use the stranded-asset argument to get Corvallis to sign a new franchise agreement that allows the company to build new gas infrastructure as and where it chooses for the next 10 years. Its contention is that if the gas company is not allowed to expand, the costs of operating and maintaining gas infrastructure will be borne by a smaller and smaller customer base that will have to pay more and more for gas!

Yes, and the price of gas already is up — 14% in November, with another 11% coming in March, for a total of 25% in six months — 42% since 2021, according to the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board. But how is any of that an incentive to allow more and more homeowners and businesses (including the city itself) to be trapped into investing in obsolete technology that is already declining in value?

Kicking the can down the road is not a smart investment strategy for anyone at any scale. And as we strive to make the urgent transition away from gas a just transition for low-income and marginalized groups, any expansion of gas systems now means incurring additional stranded assets for Corvallis and for every homeowner in the future.

Corvallis has the option to operate without a franchise agreement while still collecting a franchise fee, as Eugene and Gresham have successfully done. If the proposed agreement with Northwest Natural Gas cannot be amended to allow the city to control gas expansion, the city should not sign it.