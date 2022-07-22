As I See It: Statement by Xan Augerot, Benton County Commissioner

On Friday, June 24, 2022, Americans lost a piece of their freedom.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, returning regulation of abortion to the states and territories. For 50 years, women have had the right to choose to end a pregnancy.

The loss of bodily autonomy creates health equity issues for people across the country, especially for people of color, low-income people, disabled people and youth. The loss of the right to abortion affects trans and nonbinary people as well.

Choosing to get an abortion is a deeply personal decision. Some people get an abortion as a result of a miscarriage, a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy, other health conditions or rape. Others choose an abortion because they don’t have the financial capacity or bandwidth to carry a pregnancy or to add another child to their family. Others have deep personal convictions against abortions, and have the right to choose not to have one.

As a county commissioner, I am also a member of the Benton County Board of Health. I believe that abortion is health care — whether chosen to protect maternal physical health and mental health, or the long-term health and well-being of the family.

Access to health care was already heavily dependent on the state you live in, and the Dobbs decision increases that disparity, especially for those who can bear children. I believe in a guaranteed right for all U.S. citizens to the liberty and freedom to choose when, where and with whom to have children.

The Oregon Reproductive Health Equity Act of 2017 (HB 3391) expanded access to abortion services to Oregonians, by requiring abortion services to be covered by health insurance. Abortion access remains legal and safe in Benton County and across Oregon, but ease of access and travel distances greatly vary.

Even though unrestricted abortion access is currently guaranteed in Oregon law, its future depends on us and our future votes in state and federal elections. A Pennsylvania Republican has already introduced a bill in Congress (HR 705) that would make abortion illegal everywhere in the United States.

The loss of individual bodily autonomy is a serious breach of our civil rights. It may be easy for some people to say that it will just be an inconvenience, requiring more vigilant use of birth control or abstinence. But the originalist philosophy argued by the Supreme Court majority with respect to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution also undermines our full suite of civil rights, including marriage rights and the right to use contraception.

This is a very slippery slope, and if we the people do not act to protect our democracy and its promise of an ever more perfect union, we risk waking up one day in an authoritarian state.