As I See It: SCOTUS leaker not found

The Supreme Court’s eight-month investigation, including more than 120 interviews, has failed to find who leaked a draft of the court’s opinion overturning abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ("SCOTUS opinion leaker still undetected," Jan. 20).

The Supreme Court’s marshal was tasked with carrying out the investigation. She is herself an employee of the court and a person without investigative training or experience. The marshal stated that she followed up on all credible leads, “none of which implicated the justices or their spouses.”

She reported that she interviewed the justices as part of “the iterative process” and did not feel the need to ask the justices to sign sworn affidavits.

Consider that all employees who had access to the draft swore under oath that they were not leakers. That leaves only the nine justices who have not made a statement under oath denying their responsibility for the leak.

It has been discussed openly in legal commentary that two of the conservative justices were soft on a complete overturn of Roe v. Wade. A leak of Alito’s draft opinion might just lock in the needed five or six concurrent signers. Is the operative word here “leak” or “plant?”

Chief Justice Roberts issued a public report on the investigation, then asked a private investigation firm to issue an opinion that there is not sufficient evidence present for prosecution or other legal action. End of story.

Professor Tony Van Vliet’s Jan. 4 As I See It, “You can’t horse-whisper a jackass,” a wide-ranging analysis of the present danger to our future elections and our democratic form of government, includes the Supreme Court in Van Vliet’s litany of black clouds in the horizon. “What we are experiencing is the cost of loading the courts by the ‘Federalist Society’ …”

What exactly does it mean to load the courts in the name of the Federalist Society? This “nonprofit” group born in the early days of the Reagan Administration to assemble conservative lawyers and law students has become a pipeline to federal courts and most importantly a path to identify appointees to the high court itself.

The professor refers to the “Dred Scott Six” in today’s court. Five of the justices who joined to overturn Roe v. Wade are members of the Federalist Society. The sixth admits to being a former member.

The average age of appointment-for-life of a Supreme Court justice is 53 years, with the average age of leaving the court at 81. Given this fact, the Dred Scott Six will be issuing egregious rulings for the next few decades. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

The Constitution does not state that justices serve for life; rather, their tenure is defined as “during good Behaviour.” Leaks and other news of late suggest some justices have failed this requirement.

Additionally, the Constitution does empower Congress to define laws to manage the court as well as impeach a compromised justice. Congress has acted before to manage the court, and so expecting such actions today is not unprecedented.

We the people must demand that Congress pass a judiciary act that addresses the tenure and unethical behavior by the Roberts Court. And we must be relentless in this demand until it is done. Our democracy requires it.