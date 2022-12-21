As I See It: Remember all those who have no place to go

During this time of year, many in our community go to considerable lengths to welcome that young family who arrived in a community long ago, searching for a place to stay and for their child to be born.

As that story goes, for various reasons, traditional places of shelter (as well as local officials) refused to welcome them, banning that young family to the embrace of a stable and its accompanying animals. Tragically, despite centuries of faithful celebrations, homeless women and men are still being denied shelter, even in this season of joy.

Indeed, during the first few days of December, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Corvallis city officials, and the Portland & Western Railroad have extended the spirit of “peace on earth and goodwill toward all” by turning out houseless campers from their campsites, insisting they leave, while not providing or even directing them to an appropriate place to go.

Several months ago, the mayor requested that area advocates for the homeless come to council with a specific proposal of what the city might do to better address the plight of our community’s houseless population. So, on Sept. 8, Shawn Collins, executive director of Unity Shelter, on behalf of several area service providers, local religious leaders and the NAACP, presented a proposal for a rolling moratorium on camp sweeps in Corvallis.

According to the proposal, service providers agreed to provide their unique skills of care and concern for campers, who would be welcomed to camp in a designated area (to be used for periods no longer than six months at a time, before rotating to another specified location) and not subject to sweeps!

Furthermore, this location would be supported with essentials for living: a hassle-free campsite, restrooms, potable water, handwashing stations, trash services, spaces for service providers to meet with clients, etc.

After weeks of conversations about the proposal, on Dec. 8, the Corvallis city staff and City Council met to deliberate upon it.

City staff strongly felt the liabilities of the proposal were too great for the city to take on (easily dismissing the liabilities of the city’s present practices, which result in camps set up in riparian areas, traumatized citizens continually being re-traumatized by never-ending sweeps, and the general population continuing to underwrite an expensive, nonproductive strategy of whack-a-mole.)

A couple councilors were dead set against the proposal. Several councilors lamented the proposal did not totally solve Corvallis’ homeless problem, ignoring the substantial improvement the proposal would bring to the lives of campers who would participate, as well as the improvement that would come to the greater community.

One councilor (Councilor Ellis) stood alone as the single voice of support, recognizing the substantial improvement the proposal would bring to our houseless neighbors, though not totally solving the problem.

Therefore, as a true-to-life celebration of the season, the Corvallis City Council and staff decided to do nothing ... to continue to leave homeless campers at the mercy of the cold, wet weather, as well as the whims of local officials (including ODOT and the Portland & Western Railroad), who can and do deny them shelter and sweep them out of places campers have somehow managed to create as a home!

So, as we sing “Joy to the World” or join family and friends in holiday feasting and celebrations, let us remember those among us who, like that young couple of old, have no place to go … not even a stable!

In the meantime, we all suffer from such insensitive inaction … especially those still left out in the cold.