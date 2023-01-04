As I See It: Recent scientific findings on COVID-19

Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, with endless streams of disease statistics, confusing public health recommendations, disinformation in social media leading to a vicious culture war on vaccines and facial masking, it is understandable that the public is tired of this topic.

There is also an emerging acceptance of COVID-19 as “just another cold or flu” with minor health consequences. However, this pandemic has significantly changed our sense of the world, and we cannot easily walk away from it — not yet.

While the influenza and coronaviruses share some clinical similarities, the SARS-CoV-2 stands out as being more dangerous in causing widespread tissue inflammation attributed to an overactive immune response called “cytokine storm.”

Scientists are also investigating the possibility of an associated viral toxin capable of causing damage to cell linings within many organs of the body, contributing to what is known as “vascular leak.”

Although most recover within a year, 5 to 30% of COVID patients may develop a variety of chronic health issues (“long COVID”), from mild impairment to debilitating fatigue and multi-organ complications, most commonly respiratory, cardiovascular and neurocognitive symptoms.

We should be ready for a looming crisis of how to provide and pay for the care of these chronic illnesses.

Another aspect of SARS-CoV-2 is its ability to mutate and escape our immune system more than any other virus, even if one has mounted a hybrid immunity from vaccination and past infection. At the time of this writing, fortunately, currently used vaccines have shown continuous, albeit waning, protection against severe disease and death.

However, as the virus rapidly evolves, the efficacy of current vaccines, therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and antiviral drugs, or mitigating measures against new strains needs frequent reevaluations.

As we reopen ourselves to the joy of safer travel, cultural and social activities, we should keep in mind that this virus is going to be with us for some time, and COVID-19 will not be our last pandemic of this century. Conditions for new variants to emerge continue to be present as viruses replicate in persons with low immunity level, and as new pathogens can jump to human communities from animal reservoirs.

Historians of medicine have studied how human communities responded to past pandemics, from the medieval plagues to the more recent HIV-AIDS infection, and little has changed in our behavior: fear, distrust and blame, but also our capacity for resilience and compassion.

We are now too familiar with regional and global disruptions in social and economic activities, population migration and setbacks in the care of other preexisting medical problems.

COVID’s toll on personal mental and physical health, and on educational and development delay in children, will haunt us for years to come.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development and application of some beneficial information technologies, it also brought to wider consciousness our social inequalities and exposed the vulnerability of national health care systems and global health governance.

The infectivity of viruses does not discriminate nor stop at neighborhood fences or national borders, but disease tolls are highest among the working poor and their families who cannot afford health care or online professional and educational opportunities.

In the final analysis, controlling pandemics cannot be limited to disease surveillance, medical interventions and vaccines. We need stronger social engagement to ensure that health policies and medical recommendations are well trusted and do not compound more burden on the already most disadvantaged individuals.

We have the scientific and technical tools to stop emerging diseases from becoming devastating pandemics. Let’s hope that we also have the moral conscience and the political will to do so.