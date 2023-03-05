In “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” King Arthur’s troupe endured ubiquitous absurdities while seeking a discrete ordered chalice granting healing and power to its possessor.

In 19th century Germany, Albert Einstein and his scientists were driven by curiosity to seek the “Wholly Atom,” which their biases dictated should also be discrete and ordered! Instead, they found fast-moving, contradictory waves/particles such as photons and electrons to be fully unknowable. They were left to build probability models of atoms.

Arthur found Camelot silly, while Einstein discovered photons, then later found them spooky.

But the vital importance of statistics and probability had been established. Einstein’s usage of probability eventually revolutionized the study of complex systems: weather, climate, stock markets and, sadly, gun violence.

Today, I nominate Las Vegas as the probable site of any Wholly Grail, thanks to gangster Bugsy Siegel, whose vision initiated the building of a uniquely American city based solely on the edicts of probability. Players are uncertain to win, but the house is certain to win as repetitions approach infinity.

Bugsy discovered certainty within uncertainty, not between mankind and a prophet but between mankind and a profit. But, as luck would have it, Bugsy Siegel was killed by a sniper’s bullet.

So, what does probability say of our liberated ownership and usage of guns? Presently, the best estimate is we possess 393 million guns within our population of 332 million. (That is substantially more than the next 24 gun-owning nations combined!)

One-third don’t own guns, but 44% live with guns within the household. Fourteen percent own half the guns, which requires that each owns about nine guns.

That is about 146 million citizens with the freedom to grasp one of 393 million guns located in domiciles within the United States, facilitating their most common tragic usage … suicide.

Within the 393 million are about 20 million AR-style assault rifles. These add uncertainty by their number, added clip capacities and projectile momentum, proving six times more deadly in mass killings than are handguns.

This is randomness on steroids, and we must accept the edicts of probability as with the quantum model of electron clouds.

In 2017 Stephen Paddock, with bellman assistance, moved five, then seven, then two, then six, then two large suitcases into his Mandalay Bay room on five consecutive days. They contained 23 assault rifles, 1,500 bullets and one pistol for suicide.

For 10 minutes, Paddock fired 1,058 rounds (1.75 bullets per second) into a crowd of revelers below, killing 60, injuring 413 by projectiles and 454 by panic. The economic loss to Las Vegas was estimated at $600 million.

We’ve had 64 mass killings so far in 2023. About 3 million children witness bullet violence each year; bullets are now the leading killer of our children.

In all our military conflicts combined, 1.4 million Americans have patriotically succumbed to the hostile projectiles of war. Since 1980, 1.5 million Americans have statistically succumbed to the absurdly ubiquitous projectiles of supposed domestic tranquility.

Certainty within uncertainty! We cannot know where and when the next mass shooting will occur, but it is a statistical certainty that it will happen … again and again and again … until we stop playing Russian roulette with worshippers, shoppers, revelers and students.

We broke 21 in Blacksburg, Newtown and Uvalde, yet Lady Liberty keeps saying “Hit me!” Probability demands reduced gun numbers before suicides, homicides and mass shootings approach infinity.

“None shall pass?” “’Tis but a scratch?” Not this time … 45,000 predicted victims for 2023! Don’t vote for politicians with three argumentative heads, but rather for those saying “Ni!” to overwhelming odds.