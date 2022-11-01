As I See it: Price of gas is the least of our worries

Inflation gets the headlines. “It’s the economy, stupid” is as meaningful as it was in 1992 (Chris Talgo, Oct. 14).

But is it really?

Contemplating Nov. 8 general election, the price of a gallon of gas hangs over every name on our ballot. We hear candidates for our legislatures and executive branches promising what they will do for us and what their opponents will do to us. The names that are not on our ballots may be our greatest concern.

In June of this year, we saw what impact the action by the nonelected wing of our government can have on our individual lives.

The unelected, and unaccountable, judiciary demonstrated the power that five legal minds can bring to bear on society, particularly on one-half of the population.

Behind the candidates’ shouting and promising lurks a locked-and-loaded agenda — that of our most close-mouthed branch of government, the United States Supreme Court. The Nine have returned to their marble fortress to consider some of the disputes in law that have risen to their attention and which they have deemed worthy of their time.

“Vote as if your life depends on it” may sound tinged with hysteria. A closer look at those disputes worthy of SCOTUS consideration indicates what liberties we have assumed are bedrock might be on the block.

Will the gerrymandered map of Alabama denying black voters representation be allowed to become permanent after 2022?

Will the state of North Carolina be allowed to assert a rogue constitutional argument called “the Independent State Legislature Theory” and put vote-counting in the hands of its legislature with no right of appeal or oversight?

Will the institutions of higher education be precluded from the consideration of an applicant’s race when building a diverse student population?

Will the state of New York be further prevented from legislating where and when a person can carry a deadly weapon, thus emasculating gun control in other states?

Will the Clean Water Act of 1972 be essentially reinterpreted to provide less protection for wetlands that are part of the “waters of the United States?”

Will religious beliefs become the basis for a business serving the public to discriminate against a gay couple planning marriage?

Altogether, these cases make up a large part of the SCOTUS docket for the next few months, and they have enormous influence over how our daily lives are conducted.

On the other hand, the Make America Great Again GOP has big plans too, such as demolishing Social Security or making abortion a crime in 50 states. President Biden reminds us of jobs created and infrastructure in progress, inflation notwithstanding.

But for them we vote. It is the parties we send to Congress who have the constitutional authority to regulate the power of the Nine Justices of the United States Supreme Court, through expansion, or through term limits.

Ponder this, and we may begin to see that the price of a gallon of gas is the least our worries.