As I See It: Oregon’s minimum wage increase is a win for families

Oregon’s 4th Congressional District is the poorest district in the state, and I am thankful that on July 1, we increased the standard minimum wage across the state of Oregon.

For some parts of our district, that means an increase of $12.75 to $13.50, while rural parts will go to $12.50.

The increase in our minimum wage was the right decision, and the next step is to have leaders in Washington who are willing to tackle inflation and record-high gas prices; otherwise, the increase in wages will be lost in its entirety.

I’m disappointed in President Joe Biden and his treasury secretary, Janet Yellen. They admitted they misjudged inflation and that it’s not transitory, as they initially claimed. This past week, a new report from the Department of Labor revealed that inflation has intensified to its highest rate since December 1981.

Unfortunately, we have to pay for the economic mistakes of the Biden administration with higher prices for essential items. According to an economist at the Washington Post, in the past year, Americans have seen the cost of groceries increase by 12%, electricity by 14% and rent by 6%.

Additionally, the Associated Press has reported that the effects of record high gas prices, now nearly $5.29 a gallon in Oregon, are intensifying inflation. That’s why I will always support solutions that expand our domestic energy supply, and we have the technology to ensure it can be done in a manner that protects the environment.

Record-high inflation is dampening the effect of this minimum wage increase, as it’s hard to feel a minimum wage increase when the cost of everything we buy has spiked so much in the past year. According to statistics from the Labor Department, inflation has increased over 9% while wages have increased only by 5.1%, which means that on average, workers now receive 3.6% less in take-home pay than they did last year.

That’s why if I am elected, I will work with any Republican or Democrat willing to spend fewer taxpayer dollars, which will reduce the speed of inflation.

I support increasing the minimum wage, fighting inflation and lowering gas prices, but we also need to create and maintain good-paying jobs. By supporting small businesses in our state, reducing burdensome regulations, and encouraging companies to relocate to Oregon, where the cost of living is nearly 20% cheaper than it is in California, we can create an economy of good-paying jobs.

I am so lucky to have been raised in Oregon and to have served in the Oregon Army National Guard. Giving back to Oregon means working on solutions that will improve our economic climate to help our timber workers, fishermen and small business owners, and their employees. Because together we can always do more to improve Oregon’s wages and economic opportunities.