As I See It: Open the courts in Nuremberg and the Hague

President Biden has a terrible dilemma, caught between the ghosts of World War II and the new realities of a nuclear war!

The snake is rattling; do you cut off its head now or wait until it strikes you and your friends?

President Roosevelt waited too long, and Britain almost was devastated by around-the-clock bombing and then megaton rockets. London saw whole blocks destroyed followed by firebombs. Roosevelt thought by sending lend-lease warships and munitions, Churchill would rally to victory. A strong and vocal group of American Germans were raising hell in the streets against getting involved in Hitler’s war.

As background, watch on YouTube the German-American Bund at Madison Square Garden, February 1939.

On Sept. 1, 1939, Hitler invades Poland with Russian assistance under the pretense that Poland was abusing Germans living there. (Russia claimed Russians were being harmed by Nazis in Ukraine in March 2022.)

May-June 1940, Low Countries and France fall. In August 1940, Hitler was preparing to invade Britain but first began an air battle to control the air.

Hitler was so mad that the Royal Air Force had made an “impossible” air raid on Berlin that he ordered the Blitz, which lasted from September 1940 to May 1941, with direct orders to now bomb civilian sites with megaton bombs, causing tremendous losses among civilians. (Russia called for total destruction on the people of Ukraine because their initial plan failed.)

Dec. 7, 1941, changed Roosevelt and the nation. But it would take the Allies from Sept. 1, 1939, until Sept. 2, 1945, for final surrender of the last of the Axis. An estimated 70 to 85 million perished in that war. It is also interesting that Britain moved 1.5 million children to the rural areas to save them from the bombing. (Ukraine has moved almost 4.5 million people to safety — almost half are children.)

Putin almost achieved, with the help of Trump, sowing seeds of distrust among NATO, the EU and the U.S.! Would Trump rallies like the 1939 Madison Square rally, with MAGA hats, neo-Nazi groups, self-appointed militias and congressional allies really work to deter any action in Ukraine? Or would Trump’s hopes of dividing up this democracy into like-minded territories become a reality? I’m still not sure.

This time we are not in World War II with only radio reports, foreign correspondents, newspapers and special snippets in the neighborhood theater’s Movietone News. The horrors of war are on our computers, cell phones, TV and firsthand reports from most major networks, except Fox News, which should be treated like Facebook and Twitter on banning lies.

Putin with all his KGB smarts was never taught classic warfare other than total destruction. After you destroy, you must hold the ground with troops in a country that now hates you. When the bodies of Russian soldiers return home, it will be hard to get young men to want this assignment. Their occupation will be relentless guerrilla warfare.

While a nuclear war is the other option, I believe he would be checkmated by Russian generals. It’s a moral risk that Congress and NATO must decide.

We waited too long in World War II. I lost a grandmother and an aunt in Holland to starvation, not to mention the millions who died fighting, of disease and in concentration camps.

Warm up the courtrooms in Nuremberg and the Hague for a full room of perpetrators of war crimes!

Tony Van Vliet of Corvallis is a retired Oregon State University professor and was a state representative from 1975 to 1995. He is a member and former chair of Oregon Public Broadcasting, and a former Republican of 57 years.

