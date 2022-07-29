As I See It: Observations from 10 days in Uzhhorod

Having spent 10 days in our sister city of Uzhhorod, Ukraine, last month, I wanted to share some of my observations.

The trip was to support efforts of the Corvallis Sister Cities Association’s Uzhhorod Council to assist the many refugees who have fled to Uzhhorod from Eastern and Central Ukraine. Most of CSCA’s work in Uzhhorod is conducted by a team of resolute volunteers from CSCA’s counterpart organization in Uzhhorod who visit the centers on almost a daily basis.

Because of COVID-19, I had not been to Uzhhorod since 2019. The city initially looked similar to the way it did during many visits I had made in prior years. However, there were obvious differences; the most noticeable was that across the street from my hotel was the largest flagpole and Ukrainian flag I had ever seen! Sky blue- and sunflower yellow-themed messages of patriotic support proved to be everywhere.

There was an increase in the number of people and amount of traffic throughout the city, as many people have relocated to Uzhhorod, which is viewed as a safe place. However, the daily air-raid alerts were continual reminders that the war is real.

The most impactful observations were from the many people I interacted with during the visit, including refugees, local citizens, volunteers, professionals, elected officials and longtime friends.

Every public/nonprofit facility that could house people, including churches, schools, gymnasiums, university dormitories and nonprofit agency buildings, was filled with refugees who have lost everything in their flight from the East. Seeing three-generation refugee families who have lost everything living in small cubicles with walls made from sheets and the only furniture being mattress-covered shipping pallets serving as beds was heart-wrenching.

Much of CSCA’s investment in Uzhhorod has been to purchase stoves, refrigerators, washing machines and mattresses — essential items we take for granted every day. Corvallis’ substantial generosity was greatly appreciated; it is making a difference and was mentioned by everyone I met!

There was a wide range of reactions during conversations with refugees. Some were still trying to come to grips with the initial trauma they experienced seeing the war in person, the ongoing challenges of their current situation, and an uncertain future for their families, communities and nation.

Others were grateful to be in a safer space and hopeful their situation would improve. All hoped to return home, which for many may not be possible for a long time.

The level of unity and support among citizens of Uzhhorod for their country’s efforts to combat the Russian invasion was phenomenal. The high level of volunteerism in everyone from schoolchildren to seniors, all working to support Ukraine, was impressive. Many were donating personal funds, hosting refugees, raising funds, volunteering at refugee centers and/or serving in the Territorial Defense Army.

Overall, the level of optimism is high, but Uzhhorod residents know even if the war ends tomorrow, the recovery will be difficult, long and expensive. Billions of dollars will be needed to rebuild the substantial number of cities destroyed and the shattered lives of many families and individuals adjusting to a new life. Uzhhorod will need our continuing support to help the many refugees who are opting to stay permanently in Uzhhorod.

Like the people of Uzhhorod, I am grateful for the generous financial support from our incredible community, enabling CSCA to make a difference in Uzhhorod. CSCA will continue to “Stand with Uzhhorod” on its challenging journey, and I am confident Corvallis will respond accordingly!