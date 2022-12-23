As I See It: No consideration of risks to those living without shelter

On Dec. 8, the Corvallis City Council discussed a proposal for a rolling moratorium on camp posting and clearing that originally was shared in September.

The proposal was to reduce the harm experienced by the many houseless people in our community without shelter by providing a series of predictable and stable periods when they could camp in designated Corvallis park areas. As reported in the Dec. 12 paper ("Staff: Camp sweep moratorium 'too risky'"), the proposal was undone by the Corvallis city attorney’s assessment that the plan presented too many risks.

But there was no real consideration of risks to people living without shelter or risk the city may face fines for not adequately protecting riparian areas by not providing legitimate alternative camping areas.

The decision to table the proposal was disappointing but not surprising. There has been a consistent misrepresentation of the original proposal when discussed by city staff. In council and other meetings, the risk scenario presented has centered on the city offering a camping location and asserting that it would be safe without being able to assure that safety.

However, the initial proposal had nothing to do with the city assuring safety — it simply said in this space, for this time, you will not be posted and cleared.

There was no assurance the city would guarantee safety, and in meetings a model liability waiver that stated that camping was done at one’s own risk was reviewed. Without the constant threat of displacement, the argument of the proposal goes, those camping have greater stability, and providers have a better chance of connecting with those in need of services.

Providers worked closely with city staff on a harm reduction-focused plan, which would have created improved conditions for both those without shelter and providers who work with them. It would also have relieved city parks staff of at least some portion of the burdens related to posting and clearing camps.

To have it undermined by the opinions of the city attorney, which focus solely on the potential financial risks to the city, rather than the real risks faced by those without shelter, has been frustrating and sad, if predictable. It feels a little like there’s a mismatch between staff who directly deal with the folks who camp on city property (parks employees, for example) and those who address the abstract possibilities that the city will be sued.

At some point, the real risks to health and safety faced by those without shelter need to be acknowledged, and some balance struck between those real risks and the potential risks presented by imagined lawsuits.

We worry a lot about what happens if unhoused members of the community sue because they aren’t safe in parks, or if housed members of the community sue over not being able to use the parks in the way they expect. But camping in parks now isn’t safe, and the constant relocation of campers disrupts the parks in unpredictable ways. What we have now presents great risk of harm for everyone.

We can’t magically create more shelter or housing — so what can we do? The option proposed — a moratorium on posting and clearing camps, with a time frame within the control of council — has clearly failed. So, what’s next? Those who signed the initial proposal are looking at the city staff and council, asking, “OK, this didn’t work. What’s possible that will reduce harm?”

If we’re serious about supporting community members regardless of their financial, class or housing status, we have to think beyond traditional frameworks of risk for the city and think about risks for citizens who may lack the benefit of housing.