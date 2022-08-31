As I See It: Methane menace

“Methane menace” by Cody Mann, published July 17, reveals an interesting relationship between the city of Philomath and Mill Pond Crossing developer Levi Miller.

Besides explosive levels of methane gas, contaminants of arsenic, chromium, cadmium, lead, mercury, barium, selenium, silver, oil and diesel, mill site records of risky contaminants go back decades.

Before the application was made public, both city and developer confirmed they worked for months on this development. Many believed bypassing the public hearings before the Planning Commission was designed to keep this in the dark until the last minute, for obvious reasons.

The city notified the public on May 21, 2018, that these issues would be decided:

• Approve the comprehensive plan and zone map amendment, up-zoning to High-Density Residential MPC.

• Approve the Master Plan subdivision for MPC development.

• Approve the Subdivision Application MPC.

• Approve the development agreement MPC.

• Approve the annexation subdivision application MPC.

Community testimony raised concerns about the lack of health and environmental impact analysis. A Freedom of Information Act records filing revealed the city’s knowledge of past Department of Environmental Quality violations.

It took citizens at the hearing to provide environmental and health risk documentation. Citizens requested the record be held open. The city repeatedly assured citizens it had done its due diligence and refused to leave the record open.

They then voted to approve all five land use decisions. The environmental testimony was not preserved in the hearing’s written record.

An off-the-record comment suggested the developer and city didn’t want anybody filing a Land Use Board of Appeals appeal or asking too many questions.

This brings us to the current dilemma.

Despite assurances by the city and developer to the DEQ that no permits would be issued until conditions of approval and environmental concerns were addressed, development began. More than 60 houses have been completed, many occupied by families with children.

A DEQ Communications Plan dated May 6, 2021, states “The developer began construction of the western portion of the former mill’s property before completing environmental investigation work. … It’s unclear why the developer built and sold numerous houses prior to completing the investigative work.”

This could happen only with the city’s permission.

During the July 25 council meeting, the city manager updated the MPC status. Many new facts were shared with the council.

The developer’s ability to meet hazardous material mitigation is contingent on additional loans to continue the project. Lot lines and survey markers were in error on 11 homeowners’ properties. That led to conversations concerning who’s going to pay for resurveying and new registration with Benton County. Somebody asked if it was possible the developer could file for bankruptcy; the reply was yes.

The next questions concerned what costs the homeowners would face if the developer wouldn’t or couldn’t cover the cost. The reply was an estimated $3,000 to $5,000 each.

If for some reason the homeowners are asked to pay these new surveying costs, then the city should pay the fees. It’s the city’s responsibility to enforce its conditions of approval, and it should hold the property owners harmless; they did nothing wrong to be placed in this dilemma. The developer has already filed a $9.8 million lawsuit; we don’t need to add to that list.

The city manager is quoted in the “Methane Menace” story as saying the developer owes the city fees. Could these fees be the $3.8 million check mentioned in the May 28, 2018, story by Brad Fuqua, “Building affordable housing in Philomath?”

It remains to be seen how affordable this will be for the homeowners and the taxpaying citizens of Philomath.