As I See It: Measure 114 on hold

Measure 114 is so poorly written that two judges have placed the measure on hold.

Measure 114 narrowly passed, with six counties in favor while it failed in 30 counties. Unfortunately, the most populated counties always seem to play dictator to the rest of the state.

Look no further than the stark difference between Benton and Linn counties. Benton voted “yes” with 59.9%, while Linn voted “no” with 69.8%. This obvious division demands more discussion.

The measure has two main components: a permit required to purchase a firearm and a ban on magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. I’ll focus on the permit to purchase and an important issue missing from all the current discussion in the media.

The cost of the permit is set at $65 for the initial permit, valid for five years, and $50 for renewal; however, there is no maximum cost established for the required training class. Based upon classes required for obtaining a concealed handgun license, those classes can run to several hundred dollars.

It is anticipated that the classes for Measure 114 will be more expensive because they require live fire range time — something not required for a concealed handgun license. There has not been much discussion of the additional financial burden to gun purchasers, let alone the time required to get training.

The permit to purchase could easily cost more than the actual cost of the firearm. Nowhere else in the Constitution do you have to pay to exercise your rights.

There is an exception for concealed handgun license holders if the training already received meets each component of the new requirement. However, most previous concealed handgun license training did not have a live fire element, meaning people who can legally carry a concealed firearm have to take additional training just to purchase another firearm. Let that sink in.

The requirements in ORS 166.291 for obtaining a concealed handgun license can be satisfied by military service; no extra training class is required. This acknowledges that our veterans have been extensively trained by the U.S. government on various firearms. No such exemption is made in Measure 114 for the permit to purchase a firearm.

So, a veteran has to take a class to satisfy the requirements of Measure 114 simply to purchase a firearm, but they can obtain a concealed handgun license with no additional training.

There were 259,000 veterans living in Oregon in 2021. Measure 114 fails to acknowledge a veteran’s knowledge of firearms, and their sacrifice and service to our country and state.

Veterans were trusted enough to go to foreign lands to defend you and me but can’t be trusted in Oregon to simply buy a firearm. Think about that. If you voted for Measure 114, you effectively spat in the face of every veteran. Is it any wonder that this measure has divided the people of Oregon?

Some context: I grew up in a military family. My father joined the Army at age 17 and served his country for 43 years. My brother served for 22 years. As a result, I grew up around firearms and learned the proper handling and respect for them. Although I never served in the military, I have a deep gratitude and respect for those who did.

Freedom is not free. The cost is paid by the sacrifice and even blood of someone else. We have to stop thinking that somehow, we can make the world a safe place by restricting people’s rights. Measure 114 is seriously flawed and now we will have to wait for the courts to sort it out.