As I See It: Lebanon pool is good value for community

I had questions about the Lebanon school district bond measure on the May 17 ballot, so I did some research, starting at the Lebanon Community Schools website.

What’s in the measure? The 20-year bond for $20 million will pay for renovation of the community pool and school repairs such as roof replacements, security improvements and kitchen upgrades. Every school in the district will have some work done.

If the bond passes, the state will grant the district an additional $4.3 million for capital projects.

What will the bond measure cost me? Property taxpayers are projected to pay $0.26 per $1,000 of assessed value, or $3.80 per month, based on a home assessed at $175,000. That’s about the same as a gallon of milk.

I especially had questions about why the swimming pool renovation is on the bond.

The district owns the facility, although the Lebanon Aquatics District operates the pool.

What condition is the pool in? I asked Lorlee Engler, executive director of the aquatic district, to explain. She said that in 2019 experts from Water Technology Inc., evaluated the facility. The results are eye-opening.

The pool is sinking and isn’t level anymore. That’s a serious structural issue, and also causes the gutter system not to function properly. Pieces of the plaster tank are chipping off and hairline cracks are present.

The cast-iron pipes that run under the pool room have been there since the pool opened in 1967 and are deteriorating. The same kind of pipes run under the locker room floors, causing problems with flushing of toilets. Similar pipes around the perimeter of the pool had to be replaced in 2015 because they were failing.

Those are three major issues with the pool itself. Any one of them could shut down the facility. The building also has problems, including failed flooring that causes slip hazards, no heat in some areas, and visible dry rot. Lorlee has a page-long list of problems found by the consultants.

What about the aquatic district budget? This year its budget totals about $960,000. The largest cost in the annual budget is employees, a few full-time and more than 20 part-time lifeguards, many of them students. Some money goes to minor repairs and general maintenance.

Who uses the pool? School kids from all over the district take lessons there as part of PE classes. Adults use the pool for lap swim, exercise classes and warm-water therapy classes. As home to the high school swim team and community-based Lebanon Aquatic clubs, the pool is used for local and regional competitions. Parents enroll their children in swimming lessons at the pool. The pool schedule includes recreational swim times, a blessing for parents looking for healthful activities for their kids.

In 2020, the aquatic district recorded more than 62,000 visits to the pool. Some days the pool opens at 5:30 a.m. and doesn’t close until after 9 p.m. It is open six days a week.

Lebanon needs a swimming pool. The need for major improvements isn’t unusual after 55 years. This bond is a good value for the community. Vote “yes” on the school district bond measure.

A.K. Dugan was a reporter and editor for the Lebanon Express and is now retired. She moved to Lebanon in 1977. She and her husband raised two sons who graduated from Lebanon schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0