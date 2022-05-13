As I See It: Kotek’s leadership will move Oregon forward

Oregon is in the midst of several simultaneous crises.

We have a severe lack of housing and far too many Oregonians are living on the streets.

We have an epidemic of addiction with severely limited access to treatment and care.

And, we are staring down the barrel at a climate crisis that is making drought, rampant wildfires and deadly heat the new normal.

Oregon needs a Governor who is experienced, effective and decisive to get our state onto firm, stable ground. That’s Tina Kotek.

Tina Kotek is a rare kind of leader. She is first and foremost an advocate who fights hard for our communities. She is a public servant that hasn’t lost touch with the struggling Oregonians who count on her leadership.

I served with Tina Kotek in the legislature for 15 years. I’ve rarely seen a leader who is as dedicated, authentic and persistent as Tina Kotek. Tina doesn’t show up to win a popularity contest or play politics with people’s lives. Instead, she is a leader with the resolve to make Oregon a stronger, better place for everyone.

Tina Kotek has the policy chops to develop effective strategies for change, and has the skills to bring diverse coalitions together to execute these plans. She has the fortitude to cast the tough votes, make the hard calls and follow through with difficult actions in order to see the work through. This includes holding those who work with and for her to the highest expectations.

As Oregon’s House Speaker, Tina led the way to raise the minimum wage, to expand access to health insurance coverage and protect access to health care, including abortion. And, she championed record investments into mental health and addiction services, working to bolster a system that has been neglected by politicians in Salem for decades.

Tina has been sounding the alarm and taking action to tackle our housing crisis, investing $75 million to convert motels and hotels into shelter space for homeless Oregonians and passing a first-in-the-nation law to prevent rent gouging from landlords. During the pandemic, it was Tina’s leadership that ensured Oregonians stayed in their homes, protecting them from eviction and foreclosure.

And, when it comes to tackling climate change, Tina Kotek has been Oregon’s leading champion, getting our state onto a path to 100% clean energy and transitioning us off of dirty coal-fired power. That’s why she’s the only candidate running for Governor who is endorsed by the Oregon League of Conservation Voters.

Tina was able to do all of this in the legislature, so I know that as Governor, she’ll be an effective leader who will move our state forward and tackle our biggest challenges head on.

Let’s elect a Governor who has the experience and the commitment to get big things done.

I’m proud to support Tina Kotek for Governor because I know that in Tina, Oregonians have a leader who has their back and who won’t give up until the job is done.

Senator Sara Gelser Blouin represents Senate District 8 which includes Corvallis, Albany, Philomath and the surrounding areas. She served in the Oregon House of Representatives (representing Corvallis and Philomath) from 2005-2015, and has been in the Oregon State Senate from 2015 to the present.

