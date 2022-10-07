As I See It: It’s save the planet time!

On Sept. 2, President Joe Biden opened up with guns blazing on Trump and his private mob of MAGAs.

It was like the G-men going after Capone!

I admire Biden’s respect for the office of president, which surely has given him many sleepless nights.

We are at war, not officially declared, but there with all its potential horrors!

It’s a history lived by only a few now. We can remember Roosevelt being hammered by “America First” (the German American Bund), which held a meeting of 20,000 in Madison Square Garden in 1939, complete with Hitler salutes — just like Trump rallies.

On one side, it’s putting the dictators and wannabes back in the manhole and clamping the lid, then settling whether we are a theocracy or a democracy.

And finally and hopefully in time to stop the four horsemen of the apocalypse and all the tragedies that come with a hotter planet.

Ben Franklin warned, “You have a Republic — if you can keep it.”

Our fight really started with approving the Constitution, and the famous battle between those who wanted a Confederation of the States (the South) rather than a United States.

Our fragile erosion of democracy didn’t happen just yesterday; it’s been many years in the making. The plan has been followed as precisely as the group of Putin’s business oligarchs.

First, control the press — that started with the three appointed members of the Federal Communications Commission under Republican chairs who gave broadband exclusive permission into two big marketing areas, one to FOX News and next small stations such as Sinclair Company and its religious carriers.

Second, during the census periods, Republicans poured huge amounts of money into state elections to control the Senate, House and governorships, with a concentration currently of 26 states having all three levels controlled by Republicans, 18 states by Democrats, and 11 states with shared 2/1.

From the state houses rose candidates leaping into national politics.

Brought to you by big money from big business, labor unions, political action committees, dark money and single-issue interest: the National Rifle Association (guns), abortion (evangelicals and the Catholic Church), anti-climate control (oil, coal, natural gas and timber) and a variety of “freedom” groups (the Tea Party, militias, hate groups and conned true believers).

Third, with the help of Senate Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (the enabler), elect a rich TV personality, a functioning illiterate, to the highest office in the land. Resulting in a party that, when faced with two impeachments of a sitting president, couldn’t even listen to witnesses but instead to a president who screams about witch hunts and rigging.

Fourth, the rigging, with the help of the Supreme Court, Republicans continued with changing more election laws since the Civil War: fighting against mail-in ballots, demonizing people who count and verify the ballots and taking control of the U.S. Postal Service.

We now have an ex-president who was the Peter Principle on steroids and a bully who may have tested being above the law once too often, which may spell treason: the one thing his sunshine patriots who twice followed him down the trail to serve him rather than our country may forever regret!