As I See It: Is it really a housing shortage?

The current interest to increase housing supply may be missing the mark. Does continuous building solve the housing issues? What else could be at play?

Chuck Collins (Institute for Policy Studies, see Opinion page, Sept. 2, 2021) states it is who owns the supply of housing and rentals that counts. He noted that anonymous shell companies designed to shield actual wealth own 40% of rental housing in the U.S., per U.S. Census data.

So do we really have a housing shortage? Alex Schwartz and Kirk McClure (“The Conversation,” published Nov. 27, 2021, Philadelphia Inquirer) state that “In much of the country, there is actually no shortage of rental housing. The problem is that millions of people lack the income to afford what’s on the market.”

And given the well-documented wealth gap in our country, it is not a surprise that many Americans cannot afford housing in the communities where they work.

So it seems investors buy up housing and increase prices for a greater return on their investment, which reduces the supply of affordable housing. This puts a burden on the taxpayer to subsidize those who can’t afford what landlords are demanding for rents, another example of corporate welfare. (Perfect.)

Again, from the article above: “In fact, there is not a single state, metropolitan area or county in which a full-time minimum-wage worker can afford the ‘fair-market rent’ for a two-bedroom home, as designated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.”

Can we think creatively here? What if wages were increased? Can we allow those with small businesses with razor-thin margins to pay a minimum wage, but then require, based on business size and profits, larger businesses to pay a living wage? Rather than increasing only the supply of housing, could we consider indexing the percent of affordable housing in a region to the percent of those living at the median income level?

Oregon has become a popular place to move to, especially as people seek smaller, less stressful places to live. Just because demand is high, does that mean all prices must increase? Supply and demand doesn’t work at all for those making nonliving wages, especially when we can manipulate both ends of that equation.

Marketing inflates demand, and we do have heavy marketing of real estate in Oregon. The supply-and-demand model leaves those with low wages completely out of the running.

And there is the compounding affect that population growth has beyond the demand for housing, such as encroaching on green spaces and exacerbating climate change constraints (e.g. clean water access, wildfire prevention). For example, building housing in hard-to-reach urban-wildland zones, such as current housing developments proposed in Corvallis, is contrary to the forward thinking we need in our community. Currently building codes and regulation are heavily influenced by the real estate industry.

Planning commissions have become nothing more than a rubberstamp for development. Roger Samelson from Corvallis recently stated in his “As We See It” (“The Corvallis land development code needs to be amended,” March 6) that the Corvallis code needs to be amended. He is correct. It is foolish to place more homes at the urban-wildland interface.

As I see it, we need to think ahead and plan for living spaces such as high-rise apartments and plan for a percentage of those to remain at affordable prices in tandem with what the regional population can afford. Ask your senators and representatives to look into real reasons for lack of affordable housing, and not just do the simplest thing.

Therese S. Waterhous lives in Albany. She owns and operates a small private practice, serving people with eating disorders throughout Oregon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0