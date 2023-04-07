… And you took 29 years of mine!

A few months ago, I revisited the events that started in 1993, talking to an Oregon Department of Transportation manager. We visualized the historic Van Buren Bridge as an addition to the Riverfront Park being designed at that time. Encouraged, ODOT brought together interested groups to talk about how the bridge could be repurposed.

The outcome was Save the Bridge, supported by the city managers, citizen groups and business groups, including the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, and made clear; Corvallis expected ODOT to keep the bridge as part of the highway system.

The outcome of the required stakeholders meetings in 2006-07 was the same as its group in 1993, except somewhere the decision of ODOT’s true goal became revealed: If Corvallis didn’t take ownership, ODOT would blow up the abutments and let the bridge rust (stated in a meeting).

After 2007, ODOT managers used their award-winning bridge preservation unit in a successful refurbishing project but secretly continued with getting the bridge destroyed. To do that would involve getting past strict federal rules about destroying historic bridges, trashing required environmental protocols, the coopting of the city leadership (our so-called elected advocates), weaponizing the chamber of commerce and neutralizing, to date, any help from the state Legislature!

My feeling about public service is the same as that of the world of business … there is no substitute for trust and truth.

So here we are all these years later, having reached the last stage: mitigation, a chance stymied by ODOT to get a win-win situation for the people of Corvallis!

ln 2013, Omega Morgan slid the Sellwood Bridge, a 1,100-foot-long, 28-foot-wide Portland bridge that was 75 feet above the Willamette River, in one piece, north to become the detour bridge while a new Sellwood Bridge was built. An engineering accomplishment.

Two retired engineers familiar with our bridge worked pro bono and designed sliding the Van Buren Bridge 125 feet south (upstream) to be used as the temporary detour bridge (saving ODOT the cost of building a detour bridge) and allowing them to immediately start the new bridge from the necessary “work bridge” built on the south side.

From there it becomes an opportunity for using it for a week to slide the old Van Buren Bridge. ODOT didn’t even want to investigate how this would work.

They liked the cost of moving one or two spans torched apart and dumped on the city, described in the demolition phase of an Obec Engineers study, even though their solution was a higher cost than sliding the bridge proposed by the Preservation group.

As a former legislator, this has been my saddest adventure with a state agency that I helped budget during my 20 years in the Legislature.

Added to this disappointment was that my business friends with whom I worked on city ballot measures over the years suddenly watch Preservation WORKS and friends being cast as a nuisance that will go away when ODOT builds an unattractive, vanilla strip of pre-stressed concrete and destroys the Van Buren Bridge.

Lost will be a walking and bike pathway, an extension of the Farmers Market, bands and string quartets playing, tasting parties, all of what other cities do on old bridges — plus an emergency bridge!

However, the last attempt at saving the bridge lies with the 2023 Legislature and its abilities to get into 29 years of deceptions and an absent, useless transportation commission.