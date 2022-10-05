As I See It: How Oregon can support those protesting in Iran

The rise of anti-government demonstrations in Iran after Mahsa Amini’s recent death on Sept. 16 for showing a bit of her hair in the street has embarked on an important question globally; is it the end of the Islamic Republic?

Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who got arrested by Iran's morality police in Tehran and died three days in custody after a stroke and cardiac arrest.

Since her death, hundreds of students, reformist activists, intellectuals and protesters have been arrested in 80 major cities, but with the ongoing internet blackouts and inaccurate governmental reports, it’s not possible to estimate related killings. An estimated number puts it at 56, according to foreign reports and Western-based Persian media.

In the aftermath of the 1979 revolution, women and LGBTQ+ people have been the main targets of a theocratic regime that implemented various measures aimed to control women and LGBTQ+ peoples’ bodies, physical appearance and their entire life, both in public and private spheres.

With the rise of more grievances and defiance against the government, the state has intensified persecution of Bahai's who suffered systematic violations of human rights, assault, murder, incarceration, exile and house demolitions for several decades.

In July, hundreds of riot police closed the roads to the Roshankuh village in northern Iran, detained members of the Baha'i faith, raided and demolished their homes.

But discrimination and violence against minority groups are not limited to religious minorities. The republic has gone beyond religion, targeting ethnic groups especially Kurds, Balouchs and Arabs. Such harsh treatments have led to the escalation of phobias toward these people.

On Sept. 26, Iran’s revolutionary guards dropped a surge of drone and heavy weaponry strikes, targeting Kurdish separatists in the north of Iraq after the death of Mahsa, the Kurdish woman in custody. The catastrophic death of Mahsa Amini is a reminder of historical oppression visited not only on women and LGBTQ+ people but the entire nation.

What can you do as an Oregonian to support the current protests in Iran?

This is an important question everyone’s asking in the streets of Corvallis and across the United States. One of the critical and steady arguments flowing among Iranian nation in Iran and in Iranian diaspora is that it’s time for the United States and the West in general to rethink, shift and rejuvenate their narratives and theories on women and LGBTQ+ rights in Iran on a political and academic level and listen to the voices of people chanting, “Death to Dictator,” “Woman, Life, Freedom” while protesting religious apartheid and demanding their basic rights in the streets and in cyberspaces.

If you are interested in supporting the ongoing movements for freedom in Iran, here is a list of suggestions for you:

1. Write to OSU and other universities in Oregon to provide opportunities for Iranian students to talk about their fears and hopes.

2. Write letters to Oregon senators and representatives to use their political power to take actions and condemn the horrendous human rights violations in Iran. Encourage peace, humanitarian aid, and civic solidarity and discourage military interventions in Iran.

3. Prepare banners to show your solidarity with Iranian people, and use them to create awareness.

4. Attend Corvallis Freedom Rally for Iran.

5. Wear protest T-shirts with prints exhibiting your support.