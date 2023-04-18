I was taken aback by the article “Benton museums aim to modernize history, get more people through the door” that appeared in March 16 edition.

The style and substance of the article did not accurately or cohesively communicate the current status and evolving initiatives of the Benton County Historical Society and its Philomath and Corvallis museums. The corrections noted by the newspaper in its March 17 edition were not sufficient to dispel the many misconceptions about the organization and its museums conveyed by the article.

As the article correctly mentioned, the COVID pandemic dealt a huge blow to museum visitation and funding. Simultaneously with the pandemic, there was a nationwide urgency for institutions to address social injustice and exclusion, historical inaccuracies and omissions.

As a result, the BCHS, like every other museum organization in this country, is transitioning to a post-COVID reality that involves addressing the financial losses from the pandemic as well as reevaluating and revising collecting policies, exhibits and programming to make itself more inclusive, equitable, relevant and accessible.

These challenges are even greater for BCHS. After two decades of planning, designing, fundraising and construction, the Corvallis Museum was finally completed in February 2020, just as pandemic shutdowns began. Two grand opening celebrations were planned and scrapped. The building was either closed, or open with very restricted visitation, for the first two years of its existence.

In addition, longtime BCHS Executive Director Irene Zenev retired in August 2021, so there has been a transition to the leadership of Jessica Hougen.

Facing all these challenges, Hougen, her talented team of museum professionals and a dedicated board of directors are working diligently and smartly to strengthen organizational structure, institutional relevance and financial soundness.

I am excited about the strategic planning they are doing, the partnerships they are building with other community organizations, and the outreach they are doing to provide opportunities for community involvement in creating our local museums of today and the future.

The BCHS serves and enriches our county in important ways. It preserves and interprets local history and culture. Its exhibits and programming transmit knowledge, evoke awe, introduce different perspectives and spark curiosity.

Items in its collections are used as springboards for the exploration of topics of current importance, which often have roots in the past. And its museums are places of gathering, shared experiences and community-building.

For these reasons, the BCHS and its museums in Philomath and Corvallis are important and worthy of our support. If you have not done so already, I encourage you personally to get to know the BCHS and its museums. Visit and bring a friend. Become a member and receive information that is accurate directly from the museum. Volunteer.

Attend the remaining Community Conversations (10 a.m. to noon April 19) at the Corvallis Museum, where you can participate in the process of making our museums more relevant, meaningful and accessible.

In the process, you will learn why museums are the most trusted institutions in our country.