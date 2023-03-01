In October, I submitted an As I See It piece titled “Being woke is no joke.”

I’d heard GOP politicians talking about wokeness and read it in letters to the editor. I was curious, so I investigated.

My conclusion: Being aware of poverty and inequality and trying to do something about it seems good.

Nancy Haldeman responded with a letter to the editor, “Try reading other points of view,” published Nov. 6. She supports social justice, is against name-calling, and dislikes people who think they know everything or use scare tactics. Nancy wants discussion. We agree!

However, she learned that woke people are dangerous; they divide us. She suggested I read “Woke Racism” by John McWhorter to help me understand how the woke movement makes Black (and white) people ashamed, how it’s destroying our country, and more.

I read the book. It was name-calling and exaggerations by a know-it-all professor. (Things Nancy and I both dislike.)

McWhorter calls woke folks a mob of social justice warriors. Woke is like a religion (but without a deity). Woke thinks it is righteous. The elite think they know everything. Name-calling.

Unfortunately, McWhorter concluded that dialogue is futile. More discussion is useless.

Woke folks won’t listen to him, and McWhorter won’t listen to them because “they have nothing to say that is worthwhile” (his words). Know-it-all.

So much for discussion.

He writes the woke movement will lead us into a Brave New World. Woke is brainwashing your kids every day in school! Exaggeration. Scare tactics.

I learned by reading it; it helped me understand more. Thank you, Nancy.

I haven’t read books promoting the woke movement, but suspect that name-calling, knowing it all and exaggerations are common on both sides. It’s what humans do so well.

Recently Steve Bannon called for an Army of the Awakened. Awakened but not woke? Now I’m really confused. Maybe he’ll explain after he gets out of prison.

It seems both sides are stuck on how to convince the other guys they are wrong.

We need to try something different.

Nancy (and everyone) should read “Why Are We Yelling?: The Art of Productive Disagreement” by Buster Benson. He gives guidelines on how to discuss topics without name-calling, yelling or having a food fight.

This procedure keeps us focused. All opinions are expressed without interruptions. No name-calling. Everyone can speak in a safe atmosphere.

It works best by having people get to know each other, share a meal or drink, or play bonding activities first. Ease into it.

Important: Do not expect to change anybody’s mind. You can learn to understand their position, however. And they, yours. That’s a start.

Our country has real problems. We need to attack these problems, not each other. We act like a couple yelling, “Who started the fire?” as their house burns down on them.

We have to learn how to live on this planet without destroying it. Or each other.

Every living species on this planet coexists/lives in harmony with the earth and its own species. Every species but human beings. We are not living in harmony with the earth but destroying it. Our history of human greed has resulted in poverty, starvation, wars and genocide. And climate change.

If we continue to copy behaviors found in Washington, D.C., we are doomed. Politicians and talking heads in the media stand in their own righteous truth, repeat the same lines and continue to ignore significant problems we face. And blame it on the other guys.

Can we talk?

Can we change?